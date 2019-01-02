Julianne Hough Rocks Sexy Orange Swimsuit As She Poses With Penguins In Adorable Snapshot

2019 may have only just begun but Julianne Hough is already living her best life this year.

Over the past few weeks, the former Dancing With the Stars pro has been sharing photos from her travels around the world and today was no exception. The blonde-haired beauty took to her Instagram account this morning to share a sweet photo of herself surrounded by a few unlikely pals.

In the image, fans are treated to an up-close view of Julianne, who looks flawless as usual. The 30-year-old poses in front of sand and water as she smiles for the camera. She raises her hands up in the air and wears her short, blonde locks down while also rocking a scarf in her hair.

The fashion-forward star looks picture perfect in a sexy orange swimsuit top that features a ton of different cutouts which show off some serious skin. To complete her beachside look, Hough dons a big black sweater and a pair of oversized sunglasses. But what makes the photo so great are the little visitors that are standing just behind Hough.

In the background of the image, fans should be delighted to see a beach full of adorable little penguins at Boulders Beach Penguin Colony. The destination is a tourist hot spot in Cape Town, South Africa and it comes as no surprise that the sweet snapshot has already earned Hough rave reviews with over 72,000 likes and 3,000 plus comments.

While some fans were quick to comment on the adorable army of penguins, countless other fans chimed in to wish Hough a happy and healthy New Year. Of course, there were also a ton of fans who gushed over how beautiful the singer is.

“Ahhhhhh!!! I am going to Patagonia next month to see penguins and I am SO excited,” one fan wrote.

“Oh my gooosh! I can’t believe you’re in Cape Town! South Africa is my home country! Have a blast!”

“Oh my cuteness!! Love love love this,” another commented.

And this was not the first photo from South Africa that the actress has shared with fans over the past few days. As the Inquisitr reported, Julianne rang in the New Year on top of a set of rocks, sitting cross-legged and sporting a tank top and white leggings. In the lengthy caption of the image, Hough told followers that she is looking forward to a New Year.

“Most of the time I dream so big that I can go pretty far out there. I can see 10 years down the road and it’s so clear to me, like it has already happened. This has been a massive source of my achievement and fulfillment in life,” she wrote before going on to tell fans to dream big.

Wonder where Hough is headed off to next.