Instagram Star Antje Utgaard Goes Topless In Raunchy New Instagram Snap

Antje Utgaard hasn’t attracted a legion of followers to her Instagram for nothing. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old blonde bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share an eye-popping photo of herself that is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the photo in question, the Instagram star is featured lying on her back wearing nothing on her torso as she covers herself up with her arms. Utgaard appears to be wearing a sparkly skirt as she lies on what looks like a bed. The camera is positioned overhead, putting her face and torso at the center of the photo. She has her arms folded toward her face, in a pose that highlights her busty figure and fierce structure of her shoulders.

The model is wearing dark makeup on her top and lower eyelids, which highlights the Wisconsin native’s piercing blue eyes. She is also wearing cherry-colored lipstick to complete her glam look.

Utgaard is lying next to what appears to be a bottle of vodka or some other clear liquor, suggesting the photo was taken during the New Year’s Eve celebrations, which according to the post’s geotag, she spent in Miami.

“Happy New Years Eve. Goodbye 2018, it was quite the year! Can’t wait to see what 2019 has in store! Have a great night babes! Be safe! Cheers. Love you all,” she captioned the sultry shot.

The snap, which Utgaard shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 20,100 likes and more than 240 comments in under a day of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comment section to share a host of emoji depicting fire, hearts, and heart-eyed smileys, and to compliment the model’s beauty and physique.

“Happy New Year. I wish you lots of beautiful moments in 2019 as well,” one user wrote paired with a red heart and a face throwing a kiss emoji, while another echoed the sentiment by adding, “stunningly beautiful as always Happy New Year hope 2019 is an awesome and phenomenal year for you.”

Utgaard’s racy photos have earned her an impressive following on Instagram in just a few years. Utgaard’s voluptuous figure prompted Playboy to give her the title of the “Next, Next Kate Upton” for her uncanny resemblance to her fellow model, the Sun reported in 2017. Despite her modeling prospects, the blonde beauty has said she also wants to pursue a career in acting, according to the report.