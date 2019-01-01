‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Victoria Makes A Pact With Cane

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, January 2 bring chaos to Genoa City as Cane and Victoria do damage control after their kiss. Plus, Mariah pushes Victor as J.T.’s murderer, angering Abby. Meanwhile, Kyle tries to convince Lola he deserves another chance.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) agree on how to move forward after their unexpected kiss, according to She Knows Soaps. For Victoria, the whole thing boils down to her stress getting to her. Meanwhile, Cane stands to lose his family if the details get out. They both agree never to mention their kiss again, and then they decide to work together to protect Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry).

Of course, in Genoa City secrets always have a way of getting out, and this one between Victoria and Cane is indeed no exception. Victoria also locks lips with Billy, but there’s no way she can keep it all together with everything hitting the fan.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) has an issue with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) over Mariah’s GC Buzz report about Victor’s (Eric Braeden) arrest for J.T.’s murder. In Abby’s eyes, Mariah made it appear as if Victor is guilty of the crime when he’s not yet had a trial or anything. The craziest thing is, Mariah knows Victor is not guilty, and yet she really pushed him as the murderer. It looks like Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) lies are rubbing off on her in a bad way, and Mariah wants to make a change in the new year, but she also does not want Sharon to go to prison for covering up J.T.’s murder. It’s a conundrum.

As for Abby, she vows to make Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) pay for arresting her dad for a murder that Victor did not commit.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) wants another shot with Lola (Sasha Calle). Kyle gave her what he felt was a thoughtful Christmas present, but Lola felt otherwise. Now, she’s not only dumped Kyle but also kissed Fenmore (Zack Tinker) on New Year’s Eve. Kyle tries to warn Fen away, but Fen refuses to budge, and it does not seem like Lola wants him to stop. She’s enjoying her moment with Fen.

Even so, Kyle asks for another chance. Lola is reluctant, but then she kisses Kyle, so perhaps there’s still a chance. Of course, Fen is not planning to give up on Lola without a fight.