Jessie James Decker Shares Nearly Nude Photo Of Husband Eric Enjoying Retirement

He may have retired from his career in the NFL, but Eric Decker definitely still has the body of an athlete.

Earlier today, Jessie James Decker took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her husband, Eric, enjoying retirement. In the provocative image, Decker is sprawled out on a lounge chair as he leans back against two pillows. He holds a cup of coffee in his left hand. The former NFL star leaves little to the imagination as he is completely naked — aside from a tiny white towel over his private parts.

Decker has his dark locks slicked back, and his toned abs are fully on display in the steamy photo. It comes as no shock that many of Jessie’s 3 million Instagram followers went absolutely crazy over the photo, especially the female audience. Not only has Decker’s photo earned her over 210,000 likes, it’s also received over 9,000 comments — with more being added by the second.

Many fans commented on the image to tell Jessie how lucky she is, while countless others couldn’t help but comment on what an amazing body the former football player has.

“Guess we should expect to see baby number 4 in 9 months,” one user wrote.

“Girl! You are about to cause some very sweet old ladies to have heart attacks… when they discover this pic in the ‘retirement’ hashtag,” another fan joked.

“Well hello… Happy New Year to both of you,” one more chimed in.

Eric isn’t the only one in the family who possesses an amazing body. As the Inquisitr shared earlier this month, Jessie also showed off her beautiful post-baby body in a skimpy yellow two-piece bikini. The sexy photo came just 7 months after the birth of her third child. In the photo, Decker stands on a lookout tower as her long locks flow in the wind. Her toned and tanned body is on display, and in the caption of the image, she reveals to fans that the photo is a sneak peak for her new campaign shoot for South Beach Diet.

Last year, the singer also shared a few of her diet and exercise tips with E! Online. Along with the South Beach diet — which is heavy on proteins and low on carbs — she confessed that she likes to work out for at least 20 minutes every day.

“I always say, you just need 20 minutes a day. That is it. 20 minutes to do really fast circuits and you can bring some weights with you to work. I don’t know, sneak where you are. I’ll do it in the hotel room,” she dished. “There is many places you can do this, but you can write a list of little circuits to do, like 20 jumping jacks, 10 push ups, and you just do it over and over and over again until you break a sweat. 20 minutes, that’s all you need.”