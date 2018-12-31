Model Sandra Kubicka Rocks Skimpy Two-Piece In Brazil — ‘There Is A Reason Why It’s Called A Brazilian Bikini’

Sandra Kubicka is paying homage to the country that gave us Brazilian bikinis. On Sunday, the Polish model took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself rocking a barely-there bikini as she poses on a balcony in southern Brazil.

In the photo in question, the 23-year-old beauty is featured standing on a balcony that looks over Balneário Camboriú beach. The model is leaning against the railing facing the camera. She is rocking a two-piece consisting of a triangle top featuring an extra strap that ties twice over around the model’s waist, helping accentuate Kubicka’s hourglass figure. She is wearing a matching tiny string bikini bottom that leaves little to the imagination. According to the post’s tag, the bikini Kubicka is wearing is by the brand Luli Fama Swimwear.

“There is a reason why it’s called a ‘Brazilian bikini.’ Poland, please forgive me,” the blonde beauty captioned the photo, accompanied by a rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji and a speak-no-evil monkey emoji.

In the snap, Kubicka is wearing her hair down in loose waves, matching the beach scenario she is in. The model is wearing little to no makeup on her face, letting her natural, fresh face glow.

The snap, which she shared with her 492,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 36,500 likes and more than 330 comments within a day of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comment section to welcome her to Brazil and to wish her a happy New Year. Commenters wrote messages in English, Portuguese, French, and her native Polish, and shared a host of emoji depicting hearts, fire, and fireworks, among others.

“Be so very welcome to Brazil, @sandrakubicka! the bikini looks awesome on you cause you’re gorgeous and matches so well (our) culture. hope you have an incredible 2019! May your best dreams come true,” one user wrote, while another added, “It’s so nice to see you so happy! You guys seems so much alike, it’s so freaking cute.”

The second commenter is referring to Kubicka’s new beau, Brazilian model Amadeo Leandro, as the Polish website Gala recently noted. It is unclear how long the two beauties have been dating, but she only recently began posting photos of the two together. This new romance comes a few months after Kubicka and the French DJ Cedric Gervais broke off their engagement. As News Beezer previously reported, the model and Gervais ended things sometime over the summer after becoming engaged in December 2017.