Rita Ora Stuns In A Black Strapless Dress And Glamorous Makeup In New Instagram Post

Singer Rita Ora recently left her fans jaw dropped as she posted a series of photographs from her upcoming appearance in The Graham Norton New Year’s Eve Show. In the photograph, Rita looked gorgeous as she wore a black strapless dress that allowed her to flaunt her enviable figure.

Rita pulled off a retro look and accessorized with a diamond necklace and drop earrings, and made her look even more elegant by wearing a pair of satin gloves. She wore a diamond ring atop the gloves. As for her makeup, Rita kept it very glamorous by wearing some dark maroon lip color, teal eyeshadow and lots of eyeliner, and mascara to give a very bold finish. She wore her hair in some glamorous waves and completed her look with a pair of black high-heeled pumps.

Within 50 minutes of going live, the post amassed more than 28,000 likes and 120 comments wherein fans expressed how much they are looking forward to seeing Rita perform on the show. Others wished her a happy new year and complimented her on her gorgeous looks.

“Blonde bombshell, I love the look. Happy New Year,” one of her fans wrote.

“I can’t wait to watch u on the show on BBC 1 and happy New Year,” another one said. While another fan wrote the following message for Rita.

“Hope you are having an incredible holiday, Rita!! And hope 2019 is gonna be an incredible year for you!!! I love you and can’t wait to see you next year!!!”

“So proud of you Reets! You have achieved so many goals and you have been so successful! I love you so much. Can’t wait to see you in 2019!!” another fan said. And another one added that they are sure that her performance will be amazing and that they hope to go to Rita’s Phoenix tour.

One of her followers thanked her and said that the 28-year-old singer is not only awesome, but her music is also very strong.

Per a report by iNews, other stars who will be joining Rita on The Graham Norton New Year’s Eve Show include British actors Nicholas Hoult, Keira Knightley, Guy Pearce, and Olivia Colman.

In her Instagram stories, the “Let Me Love You” songstress revealed that she is enjoying her holidays at the beach and also posted a video which showed that she is currently in the Maldives. Per an article by OK! Magazine, Rita joined British television personality Sam Faiers, her partner and two children, along with actress Jamie Winstone to party in the Maldives.