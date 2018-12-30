Bella Hadid Flaunts Figure In A Tight Teal Dress For New Versace Campaign

Supermodel Bella Hadid recently posted a picture on Instagram from her Versace 2019 campaign, where she is featured wearing a tight teal dress to flaunt her enviable figure. The model slicked her hair back and accessorized with some elaborate silver earpieces, a large bracelet, and a matching purse from the world-famous brand.

Within an hour, Bella’s picture amassed 317,000 likes and more than 16,00 comments, with fans and followers showering her with various compliments. While some wrote long comments to express their admiration for Bella, others just posted hearts and kisses emojis to let Bella know that she has a lot of devoted fans across the globe.

“You are stunning, as always,” one person wrote on the picture. “This is what ‘perfection’ means. Such a beauty. You are a goddess,” another one said. While most people praised Bella for being such a stunner, there were also a few negative comments that body-shamed the 22-year-old model for being “too skinny.”

Many others also said that she looks like an elf because of the earrings and her eye makeup. However, Bella’s fans showed zero tolerance towards the undue negativity and bashed critics by saying “haters gonna hate.”

In the caption, Bella thanked Donatella Versace and the entire crew who was involved in the photoshoot. Bella Earlier posted a video from the same photoshoot in mid-December, where she was featured wearing the same dress while being tattooed by Donatella Versace.

As the Inquisitr earlier reported, it was highly unlikely that Bella would agree to get a permanent tattoo on her forearm, as the decision could sabotage her career as one of the most sought-after models in the world. Nonetheless, as the article says, the video clip made quite an impression, and a lot of fans thought that Bella actually got inked.

Bella also posted a series of Instagram stories on Sunday where she uploaded an up-close image of fried chicken leg pieces — implying that she is enjoying holiday food — and a family photo where she is featured posing with her dad Mohamed Hadid, sister Gigi Hadid, and her half-sisters, Alana Hadid and Marielle Hadid, along with their kids.

According to an article by the Daily Mail, Bella and Gigi Hadid reunited with their father in New York on Saturday, and the Hadid clan visited the FAO Schwarz toy store.

A few days ago, Bella made headlines once again when she went to spend Christmas with her boyfriend Abel Tesfaye — popularly known as The Weeknd. As reported by Billboard, Abel shared a photo of his girlfriend wearing a pair of white shorts and a white bra while tending to some Christmas decorations.

The post in question, which garnered more than 11,000 comments and 1.4 million likes, became an instant hit among fans, and they wished the couple the very best of luck for a long-lasting relationship.