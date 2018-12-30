Victoria’s Secret Model Barbara Fialho Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Maroon Bikini On Instagram

Brazilian model Barbara Fialho, who has been participating in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show for the past four years, recently treated her 537,000 Instagram followers to a new sexy picture, which instantly sent pulses racing as she stripped down to a skimpy maroon bikini and struck a sultry pose.

Fialho’s bikini allowed her to flaunt plenty of cleavage and her perfectly-toned abs, while she kept her look simple by wearing minimal makeup. She let her wet hair down for a very sexy look and held a volleyball in one hand to strike a pose.

Within a day, the picture received more than 16,000 likes and 300-plus comments, where fans showered Fialho with various compliments on her beautiful face as well as her enviable figure. While some of her fans used phrases like “dream girl,” “fantastic body,” “smoking hot,” “beautiful babe,” and “gorgeous” to express their admiration for Barbara, others posted longer comments to let Barbara know that she has some really devoted fans.

According to her Instagram bio, apart from being a model, the 30-year-old bombshell is also a singer and a songwriter. Last month, Fialho released a Portuguese song in which she collaborated with Jamaican-American reggae artist, Jo Mersa Marley, the grandson of the late singer, Bob Marley. The song, called “Um Beijo” — which translates to “a kiss” in English — has already become quite well-known in Brazil.

Many of the commentators also praised her for her singing talent and called her a versatile celebrity.

Fialho was also recently interviewed by Fox News where she talked about how she started her singing and modeling career. Per the article, she started working for Victoria’s Secret at the age of 23.

Before getting signed by the lingerie company, Barbara revealed that she had to work out in every day to attain a perfect body. That apart, she also extensively practiced getting photographed in order to be selected for the show — which turned out to be a dream-come-true for her. Recalling her experience, the stunner told Fox News that she “cried so much” when she saw her photos from the modeling photoshoot.

“I still do when I think about it. And I do cry when I’m backstage. I have to keep telling myself ‘Don’t cry now because you have the makeup on!’ But I’m very emotional! So just seeing myself there with the other girls and living the dream, how can you not cry?”

The model also revealed in a 2016 interview with Fox News Magazine that in order to look like a VS model, there is no magic trick that could transform one overnight, but it’s all about discipline; working out every day, eating healthy, drinking a lot of water, avoiding alcohol and getting enough sleep.