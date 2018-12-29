Bebe Rexha Blasts Married Football Player For Continually Hitting On Her

Th singer calls out a married dad of three for trying to get with her.

Bebe Rexha is not playing—especially with a married football player. The “Meant to Be” singer posted to her Instagram Stories to call out a married football player “friend” who has been relentless in wanting to spend time with her.

“Do you ever have that one guy that always comes in and out of your life?” Rexha wrote, per E! News. “And they are cheaters … waste your time.”

Bebe Rexha, 29, shared an alleged text exchange with the mystery man, who repeatedly calls her “friend” as he asks when he will see her again. Rexha shot back by telling her wannabe suitor: “I’ll be performing on New Year’s Eve. On NBC.”

Later she told him if he wants to see her in person she’ll “be performing in San Jose in January.”

While Bebe Rexha’s initial responses were fairly cordial, she later gave fans the true scoop on her male text buddy.

“You’re married and have three kids. Be a good role model and play your sports and leave me the f**k alone. Don’t be texting me ‘hey friend’ especially if you’re a married man. Sorry. That s**t don’t fly with me… Go back to playing football. If only you guys knew.”

Bebe Rexha did not reveal the name of her mystery suitor, but it is now known that he is a married NFL football player who has three kids. The singing superstar, who made it crystal clear she’s not interested in dating a married guy, previously dished on her No. 1 dating deal breaker to E!

“If we’re in a relationship and I really like you, you better believe I’ll pay for the meals,” Rexha told E!“I’ll fly your family out one day and pay for your mother’s meal. But on the first date, if I end up paying for the meal, that means I’ll never let you take me out again. Do not let a girl pay.”

Bebe Rexha has also been vocal about her past heartbreaks. In an interview with Elle, she revealed that her debut solo single, 2014’s “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You,” was inspired after an ex-boyfriend kept trying to contact her after their split.

“Somebody had actually, like, broken my heart, and then I went out drinking with my friends to Johnny Utah’s,” Bebe Rexha explained. “He kept on calling me, and I was so over it. I was, like, ‘I’m drinking! Just leave me alone.’ It was so much of like, ‘I love you. I hate you. I love you. I hate you.’ You know, the natural steps when you break up with somebody—the annoying process that never ends. And it was at that moment where I was like, ‘You f**ked with my mind long enough and now it’s like, I’m moving on.”

Rexha revealed that her ex, a music producer, told her no one would like her song.