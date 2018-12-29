Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Derriere In Orange Thong Bikini On Instagram

Model Jasmine Sanders shared new bikini photos on Instagram today, posing in an orange swimsuit at the pool. The post, captioned “Don’t forget to floss!,” shows the model in two different poses. The first photo is of Jasmine standing with her left foot in the water, as she leaned up against a wooden feature with her right hand by her neck. The second photo shows the model as she faced her back to the camera, and looked over her right shoulder at the camera. Her various tattoos could be seen, including an infinity symbol and lettering that’s placed on her left hip. She wore gold hoop earrings, and had her hair pulled back. Fans commented, “It’s like you keep looking better,” and “You look lean in this image, healthy and fit.”

The post was geo-tagged Trancoso – Bahia, which is a Brazilian beach town. It’s described as a spot that’s off the beaten path for tourists by the Independent. Sanders’ Instagram Stories show her hanging out in a plane, as well as videos that she’s shot in Brazil so far. She headed to an outdoor market where vendors sold jewelry, including some wire wraps and rings. Fans don’t quite know why she’s visiting the country, but Jasmine will likely share more on her trip soon.

The down-to-earth model once spoke with Ocean Drive about some of her inspirations.

“A lot of people who inspire me, whether they’re famous or not, are usually [people who are] not really trying so hard. I feel like everybody just needs to take a breather and smile more, and care less about their outfit and hair and everything else. Not that I’m not going to care about it — and it probably will take me a while to do it — but it’s going to look like I didn’t care too much.”

And it makes sense for Jasmine to say that, because she’s also become known for her effortless look. Not that it doesn’t take a lot of work to maintain her status as a sought-after model.

“I want to begin to be more of a businesswoman. I want to come out with some fun products and merchandise, and I also want to get into acting,” Sanders also added.

There’s certainly a trend of models taking up entrepreneurial pursuits, with many citing that modeling careers don’t last forever. So it would make sense for Sanders to do something in addition to her modeling, although it looks like she’ll be busy enough with gigs for a while.