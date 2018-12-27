Bella Hadid Dons Dangerously Short Booty Shorts And A Bra In The Weeknd’s Latest Risque Instagram Snap

Christmas may be over, but singer The Weeknd is still sharing pictures of his beautifully decorated tree, one of which the Daily Mail noted also included an appearance by his girlfriend, model Bella Hadid, or rather her backside.

In a recent post to his Instagram account shared on Wednesday, December 26, the “Starboy” singer posted a risque shot of his girlfriend in a skimpy outfit much more suitable for summer temperatures than for the colder weather typically associated with the Christmas season.

The Weeknd appeared to be behind the lens of the shot, which captured Bella in a skimpy outfit as she leaned over a large sectional sofa to fix one of a slew of shiny gold balloons that appear to collectively spell out “welcome home.”

Bella flaunted her curvaceous backside in a pair of dangerously short white booty shorts that sat high on her hips to accentuate her enviably tiny waist and could have easily been mistaken as a pair of high-waisted briefs instead. She paired the NSFW pair of bottoms with an equally risque top that appeared to simply be a white lace bra and wore her long, dark brown hair up in pigtails.

While Bella was clearly the central focus of the photo, it also showed off their towering Christmas tree decorated to the nines with white lights, ornaments, and tinsel, as well as a slew of presents sitting neatly underneath it.

“How long are you supposed to leave the tree up?” he asked in the caption to his 20.3 million followers, who clearly enjoyed the sexy shot that garnered over 1.3 million likes in less than 24 hours.

The snap also got over 10,000 comments, including one from actress and model Ruby Rose who joked that she didn’t even notice the Christmas tree in question was featured in the photo.

Bella and The Weeknd seemed to enjoy spending the Christmas holiday together, as the model took to her own Instagram story to share a number of adorable photos of the couple’s celebration.

One snap showed The Weeknd looking overjoyed as he sat next to the massive Christmas tree, with Bella adding a red heart emoji to the shot.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the model gave some love to her on-again, off-again boyfriend during one of Vogue’s infamous 73-question interviews, where she revealed that she considers The Weeknd the “most beautiful person” she knows and that he can make her laugh harder than anybody else.