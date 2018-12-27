Constance Nunes Busts Out Of Barely-There Bikini

Constance Nunes is dreaming of summer now that Christmas has come and gone.

On Thursday, December 27, Constance Nunes took to her Instagram account to share a racy bikini photo — and to reveal that she was dreaming of some warmer days in California.

In the sexy snapshot, the Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star is seen lounging on a bench in a skimpy red bikini. The bathing suit boasts a high-waisted bottom, but includes cut-outs at the hips to show off some extra skin.

In addition, the tiny bikini showcases Nunes’ ample cleavage as she pours out of the triangle top. Constance’s curves are on full display in the racy photograph, as she gives a sultry stare into the camera.

In the picture, the model is seen donning a dainty chain around her neck, and a bracelet on her right wrist. She has her long dark hair parted to the side — and styled in messy, loose waves that fall down her back.

Nunes tags Veronica Sams in the picture, giving her credit for snapping the bikini photograph. She also reveals in the caption that the picture is a throwback, and was taken back when the days were much warmer in her home state of California.

Of course, fans know that Constance Nunes is no stranger to posting seductive photos of herself to social media. In fact, on Christmas Day, the model took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself completely naked while sitting in front of her Christmas tree.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nunes is more than just a pretty face. She is also a skilled engine mechanic, one who helps restore cars at Gotham Garage. Nunes recently restored a vehicle of her own, a classic Ford Mustang, which she refers to as “baby stang.”

During an interview with Maxim over the summer, Constance opened up about her love life, and revealed that she is straight forward when she is interested in a man — claiming that she lets her intentions be known from the start.

“I’m pretty upfront. If I’m interested, I will tell you to your face I want to talk over a drink and then make out,” she stated, adding that a turn off for her is a man who looks in the mirror too much, revealing that they should be looking at her instead.

Constance also admitted her guilty pleasure, saying, “I’m totally that person to say I’m busy or working and can’t go out tonight, but really I just want to be at home drinking wine and eating cheat food in a pillow fort I made in my living room.”

Fans can see more of Constance Nunes on Netflix’s Car Masters: From Rust to Riches, or via her Instagram account.