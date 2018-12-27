Michelle Obama Takes Over As Most Admired Woman In 2018 Gallup Poll, Barack Maintains Top Spot

The Gallup Poll for 2018 that measures America’s most admired man and woman has just been released and it provided some interesting results. Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had held the top spot on the woman’s side for 17 years. However, this time, she was bumped down to second place. Who took over that top spot? Former first lady Michelle Obama did. Former President Barack Obama maintained his hold on the top spot on the men’s side.

The Gallup site just released the latest poll results and Michelle Obama took the reins as the most admired woman by a significant margin. She was mentioned by 15 percent of those responding, and Oprah Winfrey came in second with 5 percent. Hillary Clinton, who Mediaite notes had been in that highest slot for the past 17 years, tied with first lady Melania Trump in third place.

Former President Barack Obama has held first place on the men’s side for the past decade and he maintained that position for the 2018 poll. Obama pulled in mentions from 19 percent of those responding, and current President Donald Trump landed in second place for the fourth year in a row with 13 percent.

On the men’s side, there was nobody else even close this year. Former President George W. Bush received 2 percent of the mentions, as did Pope Francis, for a third-place tie.

Gallup explains that the survey is presented to Americans in an open-ended style. Those who respond are asked to name the woman and man from anywhere in the world whom they most admire. The survey was conducted from December 3 through 12.

Other women who garnered spots in the top 10 include Queen Elizabeth, who has been in that group 50 times now. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi gained top 10 spots, as did outgoing United Nations U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai.

Within the men’s top 10, a handful of prominent male influencers tied with 1 percent of the mentions. That group includes Microsoft founder Bill Gates, former presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former President Bill Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, current Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Elon Musk, and the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people.

In comparison to the 2017 Gallup results, former President Obama shot up a couple of points as he maintained the top spot, as the current president dropped a point. Former first lady Clinton dropped from 9 to 4 percent between 2017 to 2018, while Michelle jumped from 7 to 15 percent.

Naturally, any poll like this, especially one where Michelle and Barack Obama take the top spots, is bound to draw criticism. However, many across the country would agree that the former first lady remains a fan-favorite and the popularity of her recent book release and tour across the U.S. probably didn’t hurt when it came to this 2018 Gallup poll.