Adult Film Star Katrina Danforth, Known As Lynn Passion And Lynn Pleasant, Arrested On Murder For Hire Charges

Katrina Danforth, an adult film actress who performs under the names Lynn Passion and Lynn Pleasant has been arrested for trying to hire a hitman to murder someone. According to The New York Post, Danforth was arrested at the Spokane International Airport in Washington on Wednesday morning. She is 31 years old.

Authorities believe than Danforth used the phone four times and the mail once in an effort to make contact with a murderer for hire. Her intended target is an unnamed individual who lives in Idaho where Danforth is from. The would-be victim is safe, The New York Post reports. In the official documents, the target is referred to as R.H.

The arrest was triggered by an indictment in the US District Court in Idaho.

The Spokesman-Review reports that Katrina Danforth could spend 10 years in prison if convicted and $250,000 for each charge. But she has no previous felony convictions so it’s likely that she won’t be incarcerated for that long, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Traci Whelan.

Whelan added that the victim’s identity is being kept secret to protect their safety.

At an appearance in court, Danforth told the judge that she did not have the money for an attorney. She will be held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until a new hearing on Friday morning. The marshals escorted her back to the Spokane County Jail.

When she was arrested, Danforth denied any knowledge of the reason why she was being detained.

“I don’t really know, precisely …,” said Danforth to NBC affiliate KHQ, as reported by The New York Post.

According to her IMDB page, Katrina Danforth has been in 8 pornographic films between 2005 and 2010 as Lynn Pleasant. She uses the same name on social media and has a public Instagram and Twitter page. On her Instagram page, she posted several sultry photos. Over on her Twitter account, many of her posts are ads for her phone sex services. According to the Post, in February 2016, Danforth tweeted that she would not be appearing in adult films anymore.

According to The Daily Mail, Danforth was arrested at the airport as she returned from a vacation in Hawaii.

‘It was really early in the morning so I was mainly tired from my flight. I was shocked but didn’t want to freak out,” she reportedly said. ‘I would say stand by and see what happens. Find out what goes on and how it goes.’