Naomie Harris Stuns In A Tiny Bikini At 42 In Sizzling Photos

British actress Naomie Harris is showing off her insane bikini body at the beach at 42.

Naomie Harris is showing off her seriously toned bikini body in new photos shared to her official Instagram account this week. As reported by Daily Mail, the stunning Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle and James Bond actress shared a number of sizzling swimwear photos on her account this week, wearing a number of skin-baring ensembles while vacationing in the sunny Caribbean.

The latest bikini photo to be shared by the stunning 42-year-old British star showed her flaunting her insane abs during a trip to the beach as she posed for the camera in a tiny two-piece featuring a fun tropical print.

Sporting the tiny bikini as she walked along the sand in the December 20 upload, Naomie shared in the caption that she was enjoying some downtime in Anguilla while putting her rocking body on display on the social media site.

“#bikinilife in #anguilla… I never want to leave!!!” Harris told her 145,000 followers of her sun-filled vacation to Belmond Cap Juluca just before the Christmas period. “Apologies to my friends and family wrapped up in coats in London.. they have asked me to stop posting!!”

She then added a crying laughing emoji to her post and a bikini emoji, while also tagging the accounts @belmondcapjuluca and @sian_swimwear.

The latest bikini photo came just one day after Naomie posted more photos in her swimwear, this time rocking a strapless pink bikini.

She shared two snaps of herself hanging out by the pool on Instagram on December 19, one of which showed her walking down the steps into the water with her incredible body on full display.

Earlier this week, she uploaded another swimsuit snap with fans.

In the picture posted to her account on December 18, Harris was sporting a gold cutout swimsuit as she soaked up the sun.

“All that glitters is gold!,” she then wrote in the caption. Naomie also added the hashtags #Anguilla, #caribbean and #theartofbelmond.

As for how she gets her amazing body bikini ready, Harris previously revealed that exercise is a big part of her life while also dishing on some of her go-to workout moves.

“Generally you have to be fit as an actor because you just never know what you’re going to be required to do,” she told Women’s Health during a 2015 interview of why she makes sure she stays in shape.

John Phillips / Getty Images

“So, I swim and I also practice gyrotonic – gyrotonic is a mixture of yoga, reformer pilates and tai chi,” she said.

Harris also admitted that she’s surprisingly not always too careful when it comes to her diet, admitting that she loves to have a big breakfast and will often eat what would typically be a lunch meal first thing in the morning.

“I have a massive breakfast. I have the weirdest breakfast ever, everyone is always really weirded out by my breakfast,” she shared with the outlet. “Basically I don’t see any difference between breakfast and lunch. So I will have the same for lunch as I’d have for breakfast.”