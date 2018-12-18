Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Shows Sexy Bit Of Cleavage, Bare Stomach In Girl Next Door Look

Blonde bombshell Camille Kostek has had an incredibly positive year, cultivating an adoring social media following while also landing a gig as one of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models to be featured in the 2019 media catalog. She seeks to close out the year with a bit of work, and a bit of play — at least according to her most recent Instagram share.

In this particular image, Camille can be seen casually reclining on an outdoor sofa, one hand supporting her head, which is tilted to the side. Wearing a tight black crop top that shows off a little bit of cleavage in addition to a bit of the swimsuit model’s toned stomach, the American model seems playfully confident in her pose. Pairing the modern crop top with a pair of vintage washed, high-waisted jeans, Camille appears to conjure up something similar to the girl next door aesthetic — complete with a genuine and familiar smile in addition to her slight freckles.

Her signature blonde tresses are tossed severely to the side, and tumble down to hide her entire arm before draping lightly upon a nearby embroidered pillow. Accessorizing her simple look with a delicate chain and pendant as well as a nude lip, Camille has opted for a more comfortable display as she exits what appears to be an extremely busy work week.

Captioning the candid snapshot with a shout-out for having completed a big week in Los Angeles — and promises to return in 2019 — Camille Kostek reveals that she’s headed back east to close out December. Per Heavy, Camille’s hometown is Killingworth, Connecticut, and it is at least somewhat plausible that she could be headed home for the holidays to spend the Christmas season with her loved ones.

Despite the Instagram share in question only having been live for less than an hour as of the writing of this article, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s fans have already showered it with some love, offering up nearly 3,000 likes and quite a few comments. One user wrote, “Merry Christmas Camille! Have a Happy New Year Too!” while another user quipped, “Ur so cute I wish I can [sic] meet you.”

As Fox News reports, Camille Kostek was officially named as one of three Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookies earlier this year. Her long-time boyfriend, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, has been extremely supportive of her, taking to Instagram to prove his devotion and pride in Camille’s achievements.

“It feels just unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model,” Gronkowski said.