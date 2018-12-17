Halsey Flashes Her Booty Under Dangerously Short Dress In Latest Risque Instagram Photo

After a few days away from social media, pop star Halsey is back to posting up a storm on both her Instagram and Twitter accounts, and just earlier today shared a photo to her Instagram account that sent hearts soaring.

On Monday, December 17, Halsey added a new post to her account on the photo-sharing social media platform that got a little risque, as the singer showed some serious skin underneath a dangerously short dress. In the sexy shot, the “Without Me” singer is pictured sitting in the passenger seat of a car wearing a flowy leopard print dress. She sat casually with her head resting on her hand and her knees bent up to her chest, which caused the dress to ride up high on her hips and flash the star’s curvy booty to her ever-growing following on Instagram that currently sits at 10.5 million.

To add some edge to the on-trend ensemble, Halsey wore a classic pair of high top black Converse sneakers with a pair of dainty tulle socks peeking out the top, and also showed off the tattoo around her leg of a dagger and a holster. Adding a pop of color to her look, Halsey sported a bold green eyeshadow and finished up her outfit with a pair of large hoop earrings and a dainty necklace.

Her fans seemed to enjoy the racy photo, awarding it over 340,000 likes within just two hours of the photo going live on her account, and over 3,000 comments relishing in the singer’s beauty.

Shortly before her most recent post on Instagram, Halsey added another post to the social media platform, but instead of showing off some skin, she showed off some amazing news to her followers–that her latest single “Without Me” had risen yet again on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, taking over the number two spot ranking just below Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next.”

Halsey has been busier than ever during the last few months of 2018, performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show in November as well as the MTV EMAs. Earlier this month, she took the stage in Minneapolis for a show during iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2018 Tour along with The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, and Bazzi, among others.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Halsey will be finishing up the year with one last concert as a featured artist for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve alongside a star-studded lineup that will be headlined by Christina Aguilera and also feature names such as Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and Weezer.