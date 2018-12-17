Halsey Stuns In A Tiny Orange Bikini In New ‘Staycation’ Photo

Halsey's showing off her amazing bikini body in a skimpy two-piece.

Halsey is showing off her amazing bikini body in a bright orange bikini in a new photo shared on her official Instagram page this week. The “Without Me” singer shared a stunning new snap of herself posing in the mirror in her pretty skimpy swimwear on December 16 where she revealed that she was enjoying some well-deserved time off at home.

With her hair wrapped up into a turban, Halsey – whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane – covered her face with her phone for the mirror selfie but made sure her toned body was on full display as she revealed her toned abs and long legs to her 10.5 million followers on the social media site.

The tiny orange string bikini perfectly showcased all the musician’s hard work in the gym and the many tattoos across her body, as the bottoms featured a high-waisted design that stretched up towards her midsection to lengthen her legs as she went barefoot for the sultry snap.

Writing in the caption, Halsey proved that she didn’t have to head off to a tropical location to don a two-piece, as she told her millions of fans that she was actually enjoying a “staycation”, which means she was getting in some vacation time while still at home.

The star’s fans were clearly impressed with the body confident snap, as they left thousands of comments on the photo praising Halsey’s confidence and her bikini body.

One account commented that the “Queen of the bikini is BACK” while another fan told the star that she was “Sooo beautiful.”

A third added in the comments section, “wow, an actual goddess.”

Halsey has made it pretty clear that she’s very confident in her own skin in the past, even sharing a photo of herself with hair under her arms back in April before then shaming a troll who tried to call her out for the all-natural snap.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As reported by People at the time, the star clapped back after a fan re-posted the picture she shared of herself and pointed out the armpit hair, writing, “what the hell is this?!!!”

Halsey then bluntly responded on Twitter, “It’s an armpit you’ve put a sticker over. Not sure what else there is here to explain?”

She’s also been outspoken about not always being – or feeling – perfect.

As People reported, Halsey has spoken out about suffering with endometriosis and how she can often be bloated and unable to fit into her on-stage costumes while out on tour.

“I can’t pretend that just because I’m a pop artist and I’m touring, that everything’s perfect and everything’s all good and my skin’s always great and I’m always fit and my outfits are always perfect,” she said earlier this year.

“Sometimes I’m bloated, I’m on an I.V., I’m sick, I’m on medicine, and I’m backstage, terrified that I’m going to bleed through my clothes in the middle of my show,” Halsey then added.