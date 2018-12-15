Dog The Bounty Hunter Escapes Assault Charges From Hostile Airport Heckler

Despite the devastating news that his wife, Beth Chapman, was recently diagnosed with a recurrence of her cancer, per the Inquisitr, it appears that at least one anxiety has been lifted from the shoulders of Duane “Dog” Chapman.

As People details, Duane Chapman was accused approximately two weeks ago of assault by an unknown man he encountered at Denver Airport. Two men, according to the Blast, approached “Dog” and accused him of having laid hands on one of them. The situation clearly deteriorated, as can be seen in attending video footage acquired by the media outlet.

Shouting racial epithets and threatening to “beat your [Duane Chapman’s] a**,” the pair of agitated men continued to harass him, even as he reportedly entered a nearby elevator with his sick wife — and an airline attendant — in tow.

The Blast claims that, according to their sources, the incident began when Duane and Beth Chapman landed at the airport, and while in the terminal, were aggressively confronted by the two hecklers in question. Aggressively stating “Hey Dog, I got a bounty on my head, what the f*ck you gonna do about it,” it appears that, from all reports, the troublesome duo in question was looking for a fight from the very beginning.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Not Charged in Assault Case Amid Wife's Cancer Diagnosis https://t.co/wCThl4JRfi — What The F*** Facts (@WhatTheFFacts) December 14, 2018

For his part, in a press release issued by his attorney and reproduced by People, Duane “Dog” Chapman claims that he never so much as laid a hand on the two would-be combatants.

“There was no assault. A young man approached Dog at the Denver Airport in a very hostile and aggressive manner, clearly looking to start trouble. He insulted Dog and Beth, hurled racial slurs at Dog, and threatened to ‘cut’ Beth if she could ‘get out of her wheelchair’… The Chapmans attempted to distance themselves from this individual, but he followed them to the elevator where he continued to shout profanities at them.”

The Denver District Attorney’s office has elected not to pursue said charges against Duane Chapman, stating that it was a primarily civil matter — and that the evidence necessary to pursue assault charges is not present.

Hopefully, the good news has been restorative to “Dog” during some of his most trying days. While his wife’s cancer is said to be incurable, that hasn’t stopped the Chapman family — nor Beth herself — from pushing forward in the most positive vein possible. In a recent Instagram posting, Beth Chapman shared that her step-son, Leland, had come home to celebrate his birthday. Leland Chapman was born to Duane Chapman’s first wife, La Fonda Sue Darnall, on December 14, 1976.

The comments section attending Beth’s photo is filled with well-wishes for her, Leland, and the rest of their family.