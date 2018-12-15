Barbara Palvin Sizzles & Flaunts All Her Curves In Tiny Bikinis In Newest Instagram Video

More sneak peeks from this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition photoshoot is being posted to their Instagram, and one of the videos features Barbara Palvin in a variety of revealing bikinis and outfits. In one shot, the model is seen wearing a super small pink crop top that reveal her curves, as she leans forward and flaunts her derriere. Another shot shows Palvin wearing a white-and-tropical patterned one-piece with a super small top and a thong bottom. Barbara is also seen wearing a black-and-white bikini with neon yellow mesh accents, as she posed on her hands and knees in the shallow waters. The video alternated between shots of her body and close-ups of her face, as Barbara gave sultry looks and played with her hair. Fans of course loved it, with people commenting, “Beautiful,” “Its [sic] about time you guys at SI put Barbara on the cover,” and “She gets my vote for #1.”

Meanwhile, the model is busy with other projects on her Instagram page. Her latest post from five days ago promoted the Suspicious Antwerp brand. She wore a gray hoodie with a sugar skull on the front left, and captioned it “Let’s all take a moment to appreciate @suspiciousantwerp, in love with this brand!!This hoodie is exactly what I needed to survive the winter.” Barbara wore her hair pulled back in a high ponytail, and wore light pink lipstick and eyeshadow. The brand often employs high-profile celebrities to promote their clothing line, as others like Sofia Richie, Gigi Hadid, and Scott Disick are highlighted on their Instagram page.

Palvin also made waves with her appearance during the latest Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where she stunned in a dazzling array of lingerie and angels wings. But since then, she headed to Costa Rica for the SI photoshoot, which obviously was a huge success.

And while Barbara has made a name for herself in the modeling world, she’s previously expressed interest in breaking into the acting world, according to Harper’s Bazaar.