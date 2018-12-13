Paulina Gretzky Straddles Fiance Dustin Johnson In Sexy New Photo

Paulina Gretzky and her fiance Dustin Johnson are continuing to prove that they’re going strong despite rumors to the contrary.

According to a December 13 report by Hollywood Life, Paulina Gretzky recently took to her Instagram story to share some sweet photos of herself with Dustin Johnson. In one photo, the model is seen straddling her fiance on an airplane.

Gretzky is seen wearing an all-black ensemble, which includes skin-tight Adidas tights and a black sweatshirt. Her long, blonde hair is worn down in soft curls as she wraps her leg around her baby daddy.

Meanwhile, Johnson is beaming and looking at his love as he also dons all-black, including a black-and-white Adidas short-sleeved T-shirt.

Later, Paulina posted another shot of herself wearing the same outfit, with a white puffer coat on top as she dons a pink purse over her shoulder and rocks a pair of black boots, which she was seemingly gifted from Dustin. “I literally have the best man in the world. Thanks baby,” she captioned the photo on her story.

Recently, Dustin was accused of cheating on Paulina with a woman who goes to the same country club as the professional golfer. Gretzky seemed to confirm the cheating rumors when she deleted all of the photos of herself and Johnson together.

Later, Dustin tweeted, “Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, by mid-October things seemed back to normal between Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson. The two were spotted getting cozy during a Kid Rock concert, and earlier this month the couple headed to the beach to celebrate the marriage of Dustin’s brother, Austin Johnson, and his girlfriend, Sam Maddox.

The pair wed in Palm Beach, Florida, but then quickly moved on to the tropical locale with Paulina and Dustin in tow.

As many fans already know, Paulina and Dustin have been together since their parents introduced them back in 2009. The pair has enjoyed a happy family dynamic with their parents and siblings, and the golfer finally popped the question back in August of 2013. However, over five years later, the couple have yet to walk down the aisle.

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have, however, been busy growing their family. The pair are the parents of two children: River Jones and Tatum.