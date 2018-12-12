Jasmine Tookes Goes Completely Nude & Photographer Apologizes For ‘All The Stopped Traffic We Caused’

Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes was featured in a highly publicized series called Angels shot by photographer Russell James. He shared a picture of Jasmine from the book on Instagram, and reminisced about what it was like to take photos of the popular model.

The picture shows Jasmine completely nude, as she stood against a white wall and accentuated her curves by the way she was standing. She angled her left knee in as she popped her right hip out. She tilted her head to the right while raising her left shoulder. Jasmine censored herself with her left hand and right arm as she threw her head back and closed her eyes. The photo was done in black-and-white for a dramatic look, with James saying that “I recall saying we may have to do a book just on you.”

“Another fun fact — We shot this overlooking the PCH, one of the busiest highways in CA. I just want to apologize for all of the stopped traffic we caused that day.”

It’s hard to know exactly how much of the photoshoot was visible to the commuters, but it’s not hard to imagine that some commuters would have gawked at the unexpected sight of Tookes modeling in the nude.

The book is going to be released on a very limited edition with just 1,000 copies of the Collector’s Edition. These editions are all numbered and signed, and priced at $1,800. There’s another higher tier of the Art Edition, which comes with one 12.6″ x 15.75″ print. These are offered at varying price points depending on the series run. For the first through 100th edition, the cost is $3,600. The editions 101 through 200 is priced at $4,000. If you’re interested in purchasing, you can email angels@russelljames.com or go to their website. It appears that all editions are still available on the website.

This is the second time that Russell James has released an Angels book. According to the website, he released another one in 2014, which became a best-seller.

In other news, Jasmine is keeping her fans updated on her Instagram page with selfies and shots from the VS Fashion Show. Her newest post shows the model posing in front of a mirror in a black crop-top with jeans. The top also had sheer sleeves, and Tookes kept things simple by wearing her hair down along with minimal makeup. Fans noted, “Absolutely Gorgeous!!!” and “You’re really beautiful!” Someone else added, “You’re so fire, Jas!!”