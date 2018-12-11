Aussie Model Natalie Roser Dons Bra & No Panties While Waiting For A Shower

Australian supermodel Natalie Roser posted a rather intimate photograph on her Instagram account recently. The former Maxim cover girl gave her 985,000 fans a view of her bathroom — but we’re betting that it’s not the tiles or curtains which caught their attention.

The blonde bombshell from Newcastle shared a photo where she wears nothing but a black lacy bra. Yes, she posted a pic of herself sans panties — but she is holding a towel across the front of her body, one which drapes rather tastefully down her torso and thighs. The piece of lingerie contrasted well with her fair skin and blonde hair.

Roser’s hair cascaded over her left shoulder, and part of her face, as she chose to wear it loose. She wore a dark smoky eye, and contoured her cheeks with some blush. The only accessory was the soft, fluffy towel that hid her most intimate body parts.

The model’s hands are clasped together, as if in prayer, as she holds the towel in front of herself. In the caption, Roser said that she was waiting for “the hot water to kick in,” but it is clear that she made ample use of the time before stepping into the shower.

Roser also shared in the caption that this particular photo was part of her “towel series,” and had many followers wondering where the rest of the photos were. The leggy model seemed totally at home in front of the camera as she stared deeply into the lens.

Although it remains a mystery as to why the former Miss Universe finalist would wait bare-bottomed for a shower, her fans sure enjoyed the view. The snap already has over 20,000 likes, with many fans commenting that they enjoyed the composition. Of course, the majority of users could not stop raving about the model’s looks, as one said “Gorgeous in black and white.” Another follower commented on Roser’s pose by saying, “Or praying that you remember where you put your knickers.”

The bikini model recently told the Daily Mail about her Christmas plans. Roser and her boyfriend, Harley Bonner, will be spending the holidays with her family in Newcastle, Australia.

“Christmas will be with my family…Last year I was in Melbourne for the first time with Harley’s family, and this year we are going to spend it up in Newcastle where I grew up… It’ll be lots of food, hanging around the pool, we do board games and spend quality time together.”

It seems as if Natalie Roser will be having a sunny Australian Christmas.