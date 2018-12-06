Lais Ribeiro Flashes Some Serious Skin In Tiny Bikini On Instagram

Lais Ribeiro may have just finished her successful Victoria’s Secret show last month, but the model has not had a lot of time to rest. The 28-year-old Brazilian stunner has recently traveled to Costa Rica to shoot the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue, and she is sharing the sultry results with her fans.

On Thursday, the model took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself in a skimpy bikini that leaves little to the imagination. The bikini, a straight-cut top with thick shoulder straps, only over covers about half of her breasts in a style set to send temperatures soaring. The bottoms are placed high on Ribeiro’s hips, highlighting the model’s incredible figure.

In the black and white snap, Ribeiro is posing in front of the sea and tropical foliage can be seen nearby. The model looks like she just taken a dip in the ocean, as water drops can still be seen glistening off the brunette bombshell’s body. Her dark tresses are also wet and slicked back as the model looks up with her eyes closed in a seductive, yet contemplative way.

In the caption, Ribeiro joked that she is working on her tan, a comment she paired with a sunglasses emoji, a sun, a smirking face, and a bikini emoji.

The color version of the same photo was posted to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit verified Instagram account, showing that the bikini she is wearing is salmon pink.

The photo, which Ribeiro shared with her 2 million followers, garnered more than 65,000 likes and more than 480 comments, with fans taking to the comment section to leave messages in a host of languages, including English, Georgian, and her native Portuguese.

“Body goals,” one English-speaking user wrote in all caps, while another added that Lais is “stunningly beautiful.”

Sports Illustrated announced this week that Ribeiro is shooting for the magazine for the third year. Ribeiro had her break when she appeared in the Brazilian version of ELLE in 2009, then moved to New York the following year.

“The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is such a game changer for a model,” she said, as the magazine quoted.