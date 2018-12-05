Aussie Model Natalie Roser Goes Topless Alongside Carmella Rose In Flirty, Fun New Snap

Australian model Natalie Roser knows how to light up a room with her gorgeous grin, but it was something a little more racy that got her fans buzzing with her latest Instagram post. Roser has walked the runway in numerous big fashion shows and knows how to strut her stuff in a bikini or bathing suit, but her newest post has her topless with a pal and having a blast.

On Wednesday afternoon, Natalie Roser posted a photo taken in a gorgeous spot along the beach somewhere and she’s with fellow model and Instagram starlet Carmella Rose. Both ladies are wearing orange bikini bottoms and are topless, laughing as they each cover their breasts with one hand.

The ladies seem to be running toward the photographer, but Roser admitted in the caption she’s not sure what was driving the excited energy they seemed to be displaying in the picture. Natalie joked that it may have been that the photographer had snacks, and she added a few fun emojis at the end.

The ladies are wearing bikinis from the Ark Swimwear line, which describes itself as being minimalist swimwear made of luxe fabrics. Ark also featured a photo of Roser and Rose on their Instagram page, and in this one, the ladies are wearing both the tops and bottoms for the suits.

Ark says that the bikinis are actually their yellow color, but it has a hint of orange that allows it to work nicely for all skin tones. In each of the photos, the ladies look magnificent in the flattering bikinis that show off their long, slender legs and amazing abs. Both bikini tops shared via the Ark Instagram page show a bit of cleavage, but nothing too outrageous.

There was another recent Ark post on Instagram featuring Natalie on her own, and this one showcased the swimsuit from a different angle that did reveal a bit more cleavage. In that photo, Roser is posing in a much more sultry position that flaunts her curves and lean physique quite a bit more than some of the snaps shared on social media in recent days.

No matter which bikini photo of Natalie Roser her fans look at, they are stunned by the Australian model’s beauty and confidence. She has built up nearly 1 million followers on Instagram now and they are always quick to show their appreciation for the latest sultry shot she shares, whether it involves a bikini, a flirty topless pose, or something else entirely.