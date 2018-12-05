Blake Lively Busts Out Of Stunning Dress After Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Their Sex Life

Blake Lively was spotted putting on a busty show during the Chanel Metiers d’Art show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday night.

According to a December 5 report by Daily Mail, Blake Lively stunned in a metallic gold and silver dress, which showed off her tiny waist and ample cleavage this week.

The actress was photographed leaving the event as she donned the low cut dress, which she paired with thigh-high white boots, with gold and silver studded accents to match her sequined dress.

Blake wore a natural makeup look on her face, which included a bronzed glow and bright eyes with a pink lip. She also wore her long, blonde hair parted to the left side and in long, loose waves for the event. She wore minimal jewelry, sporting only a ring on each hand and earrings for the occasion.

The actress was busy showing off her fashion while her husband Ryan Reynolds was also hard at work this week. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor opened up about his relationship with Blake, as well as their two daughters, James, 3, and Inez, 2.

“I love it. It’s really kind of made me a better person, I think. I sort of miss being horrible. It’s hard. It’s always a challenge, two kids. I think of blinking right now as tiny little breaks all day, but it’s the dream. It’s the best, they’re my buddies. I love it.”

Ryan Reynolds then went on to joke about the behavior of his children, saying that during a recent trip to Abu Dhabi with his family, his oldest daughter James was very well behaved, while little Inez was a different story.

“That happened from sex, just FYI,” Ryan stated of his daughter, Inez. “So you’ve only had sex the twice?” Ellen jokingly asked him. “Just the two times. It’s a mercenary job, hoping for a third soon,” he replied.

Of course, fans took Reynolds’ words to mean that he and Blake Lively may be having a third child in the near future. However, the actor shot that down, saying that he would need at least 10,000 hours of practice before having another baby.

Fans can see more of Blake Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, when Deadpool 2 is re-released in theaters with a PG-13 version this month. The film is being re-branded as Once Upon A Deadpool so that children will have a chance to see it without the harsh language and innuendos.