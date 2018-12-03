Anastasiya Kvitko, Instagram’s ‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Busts Out Of Lacy Lingerie Bodysuit In New Video

Instagram’s “Russian Kim Kardashian” is at it again on her social media page. Anastasiya Kvitko knows how to flaunt her curves and she did just that in her latest Instagram Stories.

In her most recent Instagram Stories, Anastasiya Kvitko is wearing a white lacy bodysuit that barely covers her ample assets. The revealing lingerie ensemble is open in the middle to show off the “Russian Kim Kardashian’s” cleavage and midriff and she is definitely close to a wardrobe malfunction with the revealing fit of this piece.

Kvitko doesn’t give too much away in this video clip, as its intent is to drive her Instagram followers to download her personal app to see more. Anastasiya, like a number of other Instagram models these days, is working to drive traffic from their free social media pages to places where they can boost their brand and entice people to subscribe to or purchase various opportunities to see more sultry photos and videos.

The lacy bodysuit also shows off Anastasiya’s hips and legs as it is cut high to show off plenty of skin. As the video runs, Kvitko plays with her long dark hair and runs a hand over her curvaceous figure. The Russian model didn’t note which brand she chose to wear for this revealing video, although she is known to have big love for brands like Fashion Nova, PrettyLittleThing, and Oh Polly.

Some fans have noticed that Kvitko seems to have darkened her hair recently, and it looks like the darker hue is a hit. Over the past few years as Anastasiya has built up her following on Instagram, she has played around with her hair color quite a bit. Sometimes she’s fairly blonde, but these latest videos are showing a darker hue than usual that does seem to suit her well.

As the Inquisitr recently detailed, Kvitko had a lot of fun last week celebrating her birthday. She spent time in both Las Vegas and Miami and seemingly had a blast. Anastasiya thanked her Twitter followers for all of the birthday love, and in the midst of her traveling and celebrating she also shared a sexy throwback to some photos she had taken while she was lounging in a pool in a sexy red bikini.

Anastasiya Kvitko has an impressive 9.1 million followers on Instagram now and she knows exactly how to rev up her fans. So far, the “Russian Kim Kardashian” hasn’t shared any still photos of this lacy lingerie bodysuit she was wearing, but her followers will be watching to see if she does soon.