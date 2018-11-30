Justin Bieber’s Ex-Fling Sahara Ray Poses Topless Poolside As She Flaunts Rounded Booty

Singer Justin Bieber’s ex-fling, Australian beauty Sahara Ray, took to Instagram on Thursday to post a jaw-dropping photo of her envious figure. First hitting headlines two years earlier while seen skinny-dipping with Bieber in Hawaii, the daughter of famed Australian surfer Tony Ray has amassed 1.2 million Instagram followers and doesn’t disappoint with her sensual and revealing posts.

The recent snap features the Instagram model hanging out at a beach-side pool. She has her body turned away from the camera as she lifts herself out of the pool, supporting herself on her arms. Sahara has her head turned back towards the camera, shooting her followers a sultry expression, while her long, blonde, wet hair hangs down her muscular back. The model pushes her backside out, giving viewers the perfect shot of her rounded booty, barely covered in a white thong bikini bottom. Her tanned topless upper body gleams in the sun while her side breast can just barely be seen on the right side.

Sahara captioned the sexy photo, “Winter is coming,” followed by a snowflake emoji and a mention to her swimwear line, Sahara Ray Swim. Her fans loved the photo, commenting on how beautiful she looked and how envious they were of her perfect body.

One follower wrote, “you are the most beautiful woman on planet earth,” while another commented, “you are absolutely gorgeous!”

Earlier this year, Sahara nearly broke the internet with a bold, provocative topless photo that barely covered her breasts, wrote the Daily Mail. The Instagram snap features her with her long, blonde wavy hair spilling around her face as she stares straight at the camera. Her hair barely covers her busty chest, giving her followers the perfect view of her breasts. She stood with her arms behind her head, showing off a black half-moon tattoo on her wrist, and captioned the photo “Mermaid vibes.”

The model used to be an avid surfer, taking after her father. However, at 16 years old, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in fashion and modeling, wrote the Daily Mail. She attended The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) and quickly created a successful career as a swimsuit model.

In addition to Bieber, Sahara has been linked to other male celebrities, including singer Cody Simpson, dubbed “Australia’s Justin Bieber,” and Australian model Jordan Barrett. During the Hawaii trip, she was featured in many of Bieber’s Instagram snaps alongside several other bikini-clad models accompanying the “Sorry” singer.