Courtney Stodden Shows Off Fuller Figure In Latest Instagram Posts As She Models Racy Red Lace Lingerie

Former reality TV star Courtney Stodden has been celebrating what she says is her new, fuller figure on Instagram, and keeps at it in her latest posts.

Courtney Stodden, the 24-year-old reality TV personality who began shooting a new, online reality show in June, according to Rapid TV News, has been on a busy positivity crusade in recent weeks, via her Instagram account, and her latest posts again put the spotlight on her new, fuller figure which she says is the result if her retiring to her diet-free eating habits.

Her latest series of Instagram posts may be designed to again put the spotlight on her newfound curvaceous physique, though as the Daily Mail noted, “the reality TV wonder looked quite slender as she showed off her ribs and some abs while wearing red lace lingerie.”

As the Inquisitr noted, in one recent caption to an Instagram post, Stodden declared, “I used to starve myself. I’m learning to love food. Of course there’s a balance… with everything in life — but b****, I’m gonna eat. #eat.”

“This comes after the former reality TV princess told fans: ‘I’d rather eat potatoes and drink champagne than be an xs!'” the Mail reported, adding that her hashtag was “curvy girl.”

In another post, according to Fox News, Stodden announced, “I can’t stress ENOUGH how much better I feel with an extra 25 pounds.” She put her new assets on display in her recent Instagram posts.

In another post, added to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Stodden said that she was driving to a movie set, but made sure to display her cleavage from under her seat belt shoulder strap.

And in another lingerie post, she described herself as “your demons in disguise.”

But according to an earlier Daily Mail report, Stodden has been showing off her new figure in her daily life, as well as in her social media existence. She was seen walking her dog while wearing a crop top last week, in photos posted by the Mail, including at this link.

“The pinup was clearly not wearing a bra as she had on a white crop top that read No Bra Club with black leggings,” The Mail wrote, illustrating the point with a photo at this link. “Even though she said she has gained a lot of weight, she looked to be in enviable shape with a slender waist line and lean legs.”

A veteran of the reality show Love Addict, Stodden recently returned to the reality genre, appearing on an episode of the Amazon Prime series Gown and Out in Beverly Hills, an episode that covered her “divorce party” in Las Vegas.