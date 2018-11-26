Jasmine Sanders Leaves Little To The Imagination In Unzipped Jumpsuit On Instagram

Jasmine Sanders took several days off social media recently, but she is back in full swing. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was all over her Instagram over the weekend sharing insanely eye-popping images of herself.

In the most recent one, which she shared very late on Sunday, the 27-year-old model is wearing a nude-colored jumpsuit that she purposefully left unzipped all the way down to the crotch. The model appears to have splashed oil on her body to make it shine, which accentuates Sanders’ washboard abs. Sanders is posing in front of a wood fence with her hands in the pockets of the jumpsuit with as she maintains her eyes closed and lips parted in a seductive way.

Sanders is wearing her dirty blonde tresses slicked back for a wet effect. On her face, she is rocking earthly toned makeup, matching the overall palette of the photo. The blush on her cheeks perfectly sculpts her face, giving the model a statuesque quality.

In the caption, the Sports Illustrated rookie joked that she had left her fly open, and included a face with open mouth emoji.

The snap, which the model who notoriously goes by the moniker “Golden Barbie” on the social media site shared with her impressive 3.2 million followers, racked up more than 20,600 likes and nearly 170 in under two hours, proving that her fans are happy to see her back on their Instagram feed.

“Are you even real,” one Instagram user pondered, while another joked, “This just isn’t fair after we all just ate thanksgiving food for four days lol.”

As E! News reported earlier this month, Sanders recently became one of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookies. The model celebrated the great feat by calling her parents, according to the publication.

“Among the whirlwind of emotions, surprised was definitely the first one!” Sanders told E! News. “I couldn’t believe that it finally happened and all I could do was cry and call my parents!”

But even before landing the sought-after gig, Sanders was already pretty popular on Instagram. She has long been using the social media platform to share snaps of her incredible body, which she attributes to a healthy routine.

“Trying to stick with a healthy diet and exercise routine is the best way to be prepared. Sticking with a routine allows for an ‘always ready’ mentality so when the time comes I won’t be stressed out trying to make drastic changes,” Sanders told E! News.