Man Hit And Killed By Airplane In Russia After He Ran Onto The Runway To Avoid Deportation

A man was killed in a tragic accident after he was mowed down — and killed — by a Boeing 737 as it took off at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.

The 25-year-old man — identified as Albert Yepremyan — was deported from Spain, and was going to his home country of Armenia, when he fled the terminal during a layover in Moscow, a Daily Mail report said.

Shortly before take off, the pilot operating the Athens-bound Boeing 737 flight reported that the aircraft had hit an “animal” on the runway at the Sheremetyevo airport. The aircraft suffered no damage, and it was decided not to abort the flight — because the systems did not detect or register any problems at the time of take off.

After the runway was inspected on November 20, a dead body — along with the man’s possessions — was found. The Russian Investigative Committee released footage which shows the macabre torchlight search on the runway, the report said.

According to Russia’s Interfax news agency, the man was deported from Madrid on Tuesday, November 20, and was due to take a flight from Moscow to the Armenian capital of Yerevan. Police in Moscow had been informed that the passenger had been deported from Madrid, and the flight crew had reported that the man caused disturbances on the aircraft.

It was reported that the 25-year-old passenger attacked a male member of the cabin crew on the Madrid flight, an airport source said.

“As soon as the man left the plane in Moscow, his fate was unknown. He did not cross the border into Russia.”

Per another local report, the man — who had been residing in Barcelona — was on a terminal bus to be taken to the Yerevan-bound flight when he escaped.

The Boeing 737 was later grounded after landing in Athens — after some “biological material” was found on its wheels. Although no further details were provided about the aircraft in question, local reports said that the plane also received damage to its main body.

Following the tragic accident, the Russian Investigative Committee took to Twitter and said that the “the 25-year-old somehow ended up on the runway where a Boeing 737 plane inflicted deadly injuries on him during takeoff.”

Alexander Neradko — the head of Russia’s aviation watchdog — told Russian agencies that the “plane was operated by Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot”, per the Daily Mail.

In a video posted to Twitter, investigators said that parts of the man’s coat — and a shoelace — were found among the fragments scattered on the runway. Per the report, no official criminal investigation has been launched as yet.