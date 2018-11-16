Farrah Abraham Flaunts Curves In Pink Thong As She Sunbathes In The Maldives

Farrah Abraham is seemingly enjoying her vacation to the Maldives with her daughter, Sophia. The former Teen Mom OG star has been showing off her famous curves in an array of bikinis and bathing suits, as well as having fun in the tropical paradise.

Recently, Farrah Abraham took to her Instagram account to share a sexy video of herself sunbathing on a floating raft in the middle of the ocean. The reality star is seen via her seen Instagram account wearing a pink thong bathing suit as she rolled around on the raft.

The video was taken at an aerial view from a drone, which recorded Abraham tossing and turning in her revealing swimsuit. Farrah’s new platinum blonde hair can be seen as the drone pans out to reveal the beautiful blue ocean all around Abraham.

Since arriving in the Maldives, Farrah has been showing off her curves in a ton of different bathing suits. The former Teen Mom OG star and her daughter have also seemingly been having a very relaxing time as she’s been posting photos of them doing fun activities together, such as playing water chess and having a floating breakfast, where they ate their meal from a floating tray in the ocean.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham was supposed to compete in a celebrity boxing match last weekend in Atlantic City. However, the reality star dropped out of the fight at the last minute claiming that the promoters did not live up to their end of the contract, which was to book flights and hotel rooms for up to 30 of her closest friends and family who were going to come with her and watch the match, which was to benefit anti-bullying charities.

“Damon has been threatening my career and threatening lawsuits when he is not delivering on his end. Upon him making a mockery of the anti bully match, and by he himself acting like a bully and being found guilty and having been to jail for beating up his girlfriend, this promoter has lied about buying the flights & will not provide me any security. As a mother, I stand firm and I will not tolerate illegal, unsafe, or bullying behavior, the promoters and all associated are in breach on their part,” Abraham said about backing out of the fight against former Flavor of Love star, Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander.

Farrah Abraham is reportedly working on a new reality TV show, so fans may see her return to television very soon.