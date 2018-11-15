Toni Braxton Escapes Near Wardrobe Malfunction As She Goes Braless In Low-Cut Top

Toni Braxton made an appearance at the life-sized Gingerbread House Experience at The Grove in Los Angeles this week. In the process, she turned a few heads by putting on a busty show in a very low-cut top.

According to a November 15 report by the Daily Mail, Toni Braxton nearly busted out of her shirt as she donned a low-cut blouse with no bra underneath. In photos, the singer and reality TV star narrowly escapes the dreaded celebrity wardrobe malfunction as her top shifts to the side, exposing much of her bare chest.

The Braxton Family Values star hit the red carpet of the event wearing a black and white striped long-sleeved blouse and form fitting white pants. Said pants included slits running up the ankles.

Toni wore multiple rings on her fingers, and a dainty chain with a heart pendant around her neck. Her long dark hair was parted down the middle and styled straight — and she completed the look with strappy black heels and a cherry red lip color.

The mother-of-two reportedly walked the red carpet alone. She was not joined by her fiance, rapper Birdman, whose real name is Bryan Christopher Williams. However, the singer flashed her gorgeous diamond engagement ring on her left hand while posing for photos.

On Tuesday, Toni Braxton appeared on The Wendy Williams Show to dish about her engagement, upcoming wedding, and her famous family — which always seems to be full of drama.

During the interview, Toni revealed that she and Birdman had set two separate dates — but that because of some drama with her family and their reality series, they decided to delay their nuptials for the time being.

“I was like, ‘the wedding is a good thing to get all the sisters together,’ and I couldn’t get us all together,” Braxton admitted to Williams. She later showed off her huge engagement ring, and stated, “He did good, right?”

Although Toni and Birdman do not have an official wedding date set, Braxton says that her fiance has been hounding her to set the date so that they can finally exchange their vows.

Toni also opened up about her relationship, saying that she and Birdman have been “friends for 17 years,” and that he was there for her during her scary battle with Lupus. He has also been a steady emotional anchor for her while she was on tour. She added that the rapper has always had feelings for her, but kept a respectful distance because she was married to Keri Lewis.

Toni Braxton and her family can be seen on Braxton Family Values. The show airs on WEtv.