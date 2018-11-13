Halle Berry Flaunts Her Bare Back, Muses About Being ‘More Me Than I’ve Ever Been’

Actress Halle Berry has been sharing a number of stunning photos from the time she has spent in Morocco and she just posted a new one to her Instagram page that fans will not want to miss. The Sahara Desert is a stunning backdrop for any photo shoot, but when Berry is involved, there is no question that the beauty of the area is elevated significantly.

In Halle Berry’s newest Instagram post, she shared a photo showing her from the back as she looks out at the Sahara Desert. It’s a rather sultry shot, as Halle’s back is entirely bare. Berry is sitting on the sand barefoot, and she has one arm holding up the black fabric she has around her.

Berry’s other arm is sitting on her knees and she is leaning her head against her hand. Halle’s long, dark tresses are free and wavy, cascading down her back, and her face isn’t visible at all from this angle. Other than the black fabric draping Halle’s fit physique, the only other thing she appears to be wearing is a turquoise ring or something similar.

The actress kept her caption simple, yet intriguing. Berry said that everything has changed, but at the same time, she’s “more me than I’ve ever been.” While Halle’s fans would probably love more insight or context into the phrasing she used, it somehow synced perfectly with the sultry photo she shared.

Halle has about 4 million followers on Instagram, and this latest post quickly garnered about 30,000 likes and several hundred comments. The picture definitely resonated with people and many noted that she was absolutely beautiful in the stunning shot.

Other recent tidbits from Berry’s Instagram teased a reference to her character of Sofia from the upcoming movie John Wick: Chapter 3, as well as a tribute to comic great Stan Lee after his passing earlier this week. Both Halle and her John Wick co-star Keanu Reeves have been filming in Morocco for a bit now and it looks like the setting has been inspirational for the actress.

Berry is now 52-years-old, but as the Inquisitr has previously shared, her trainer says she has the body of a 25-year-old. Halle makes staying fit a top priority for her and it certainly shows in this sultry shot she just shared. The actress has endured some difficult times in her personal life over the past few years, but it looks like both physically and mentally she’s in the best shape of her life.

Halle Berry’s time in Morocco has been inspirational not only to her personally but to many of her followers and they cannot wait to see what she shares with them next.