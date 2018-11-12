Kylie Jenner Flaunts Insane Body While Wearing Tiny Sports Bra In Latest Instagram Post

She may have just welcomed her daughter Stormi a few months ago, but Kylie Jenner is already back to her pre-baby body and she wants everyone to know it.

The 22-year-old star turned up the heat on Instagram when she shared a video of herself sporting a tiny gray sports bra that showcased her busty assets and toned abs. In the video, Kylie is seen holding her phone up in front of a mirror while she carefully touches her long blonde locks, which she has been rocking as of lately. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is wearing dark eye makeup, full eyebrows, and nude lipstick for the occasion. She completed the look with a small bracelet and long pink nails.

Kylie’s 119 million Instagram followers were quick to show her some love, with one user commenting, “u really beautiful with blonde hair, like it so much,” while another described the sexy video with one word – “Perfection.” The post garnered almost 2 million likes and over 16,000 comments in just a few hours.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan followed up with yet another racy post, this time accompanied by her best friend Jordyn Woods. The two are seen striking a sexy pose, with Kylie crouching to show off her toned legs, which she partially covered with white knee-high boots. She also wore a long black T-shirt as a dress, while Jordyn opted for a total black outfit paired with a denim jacket and purple sneakers. Kylie captioned the photo “astro girls,” in reference to her boyfriend Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD tour. The mother of one has been on tour with the rapper, and she was also joined by 21-year-old Jordyn.

Kylie recently sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a stunning diamond-encrusted ring on her wedding finger on Saturday, according to the Daily Mail. While heading back to her Miami Beach hotel after having dinner at Nobu with her beau and her best pal, the young entrepreneur was seen wearing a chic ensemble consisting of a khaki trench coat made into a dress and black patent boots, which she paired with the suspicious piece of jewelry.

However, it seems like a wedding isn’t on the plans for the two young stars just yet. As reported by Hollywood Life, the power couple isn’t ready to get hitched yet, but their relationship has never been better than now.

“Travis is more in love with Kylie than ever before. He has been super romantic lately and Kylie loves it. Kylie has never experienced a relationship that has been with anyone so sweet, kind, loyal, romantic or generous. She really loves Travis,” an insider told HL.