Nicki Minaj Gives Fans An Eyeful, Shows Major Cleavage In Racy Instagram Pics

Rapper shows off her killer physique in Instagram snap

Nicki Minaj knows she looks good, and so do her fans. The rapper posted a picture of herself looking amazing as always, with her cleavage on full display. She was wearing nothing but a nude-colored strapless push-up that was really living up to its name, pushing her cleavage to new heights.

Hollywood Life detailed the series of pics, including the caption of one where Minaj said she knew she looked like a “snack,” and truthfully, that’s accurate.

This isn’t the first time Minaj has playfully shown off her gorgeous decolletage. The cover of her album Queen shows her wearing glittery pasties on top of her nipples and nothing else. Fans were quick to agree, commenting that Minaj is indeed a snack, a whole snack, and nothing but a snack.

Some more curious fans were even able to suss out the exact bra she’s wearing – a Victoria’s Secret Sexy Illusions Strapless, for those in the market for a good strapless push-up bra. It’s definitely getting the job done, and Minaj’s fans agree that it has created a sexy illusion indeed.

Hopefully the positive attention gave Minaj a boost, as she’s been having a bit of a rough week. Queen isn’t doing as well as she had hoped, and did not debut at Number One on the Billboard Hot 200. For a star as big as Minaj, having an album not debut at number one might feel like a failure.

Minaj also gained some negative attention by attacking Travis Scott, whose new album Astroworld is doing well and did hold the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 200 for a second week in a row. The fact that he held on to his top seat means Minaj didn’t win it, and she blamed Scott’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. She claimed that Jenner and her massive army of Instagram followers (113 million and counting) sabotaged her album by voting for Scott’s work instead.

She also announced this week on August 22 that she’s rescheduling her North American tour that was supposed to begin in a month. Instead, she’s postponing by almost a year to May 2019. Minaj claimed that it was so she could focus on getting the live show to where she wants it to be, and others are claiming it was because ticket sales were incredibly low.

Minaj ended the week on a high note though, with her sexy snaps and a guest spot on two new songs out this week.