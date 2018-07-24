Emily Ratajkowski Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Topless Picture On Instagram

Emily posed topless in her latest Instagram photo, leaving nothing to the imagination.

Emily Ratajkowski is known for her bikini photos, but she took it to the next level in a new Instagram picture that leaves nothing to the imagination. In the photo, she’s tilting her head slightly to the left while smiling with her lips closed. She’s also topless and covering herself up with only her arm and hands. Her giant engagement ring can be seen, as well as her gold wedding band. Emily’s also wearing some gold hoop earrings and minimal makeup with some shiny lip gloss. She captioned the photo “tan bb.”

Most recently, Emily was seen at Miami Beach with her new husband, Sebastian McClard, and a group of friends. That’s where she probably is at now, and the photo looks like it was taken while she was hanging out on a deck chair, detailed the Daily Mail. After some jet-setting to Greece and New York City, Emily seems to be enjoying some downtime with her loved ones.

After receiving a paperclip engagement ring, it’s no wonder that Emily wants to show off her stunning two-stoned bauble. She says that she designed the ring with her husband, and described how they came to decide on a specific design.

The final ring has a pear- and square-cut diamond, but Emily said that they considered different types of stones too, reported the Huffington Post.

“We liked the idea of two stones instead of one and spent a long time looking at rings with multiple stones for inspiration… At one point it included a ruby as the second stone, [but] ultimately we loved the idea of the femininity of the pear contrasted with the architecture of the princess.”

McClard initially got a “no” when he asked Emily to marry him, because he didn’t have a ring. Instead of giving up, he used a paperclip that came with the restaurant bill at Minetta Tavern, which won her over. Emily said that she thought it “was really romantic.”

The couple’s wedding took place at the New York City Hall, and the newlyweds shared their happy news on Instagram. The two had only been dating for a few weeks at the time of the announcement, so many people were surprised to hear the news. However, Emily and Sebastian clarified that they’d known each other for years.

Previously, Emily had been in a four-year relationship with Jeff Magid. It wasn’t long after Emily broke up with Jeff that she started dating Sebastian.