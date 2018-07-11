Iggy Azalea Responds to Those Tyga Dating Rumors In New Interview

Iggy and Tyga have been romantically linked since they went to Coachella together, earlier this year

Iggy Azalea is clearing the air about the rumors that she’s dating Tyga. In a sit-down with E!’sDaily Pop, the Australian rapper revealed that she is not romantically involved with Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend.

“We’ve been friends since I was 19, I’m 28 now so that romance rumor to me was just like…” she said before erupting into an over-the-top, witch-like cackle.

Rumors started swirling that Iggy and Tyga were dating when they were seen together at the Coachella Music Festival, earlier this year. But Iggy insists that they were there with a group of friends and that it wasn’t a date.

“When you hang out with your friends and you’re the only two famous people out of 10, then you’re getting married and having children.”

Although Iggy has denied the dating rumors, the chemistry between her and Tyga was hot during the video for her new song, “Kream.” Tyga is featured on the track and in some scenes, you can see Azalea writhing seductively on a bed next to the rapper who also goes by the name T-Raww.

“Kream” is one of the single that Azalea has released to promote her upcoming EP, Surviving The Summer. She recently released cover art for the project on Instagram and it’s very revealing.

In the photo, Iggy’s wearing a bodysuit made from fabric that has a lot of holes in it. There’s a pair of hands covering her breasts which is reminiscent of Janet Jackson’s 1993 Rolling Stone cover. Iggy’s hands are holding a white rose.

Surviving The Summer will be her first major release since her debut album, The New Classic in 2014 and it’s subsequent re-release, Reclassified.

JULY SIX A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jun 29, 2018 at 2:37pm PDT

The New Classic yielded a number one hit, “Fancy” which helped the rapper earn four Grammy nominations. But her career got sidetracked after a couple of Twitter feuds and accusations of cultural appropriation. A planned 21-stop tour never got off the ground.

But it looks like she hasn’t lost the support of her fans. She has 11.7 million followers on Instagram and “Kream” has 12 million views on Youtube, as of writing,

As for her love life, Azalea maintains that she is single. In the interview with E!, she says that she’d prefer to end up with someone who isn’t in the music industry.

During the time that she was riding high on the charts, she was in a relationship with basketball player Nick Young. The two even got engaged at the end of 2015. But it was not meant to be. In 2016, Nick Young’s former teammate D’Angelo Russell posted a video in which they discussed Young’s infidelities. As Revelist reported at the time, by June, she was tweeting about finding out he had got a woman pregnant in the news. She also revealed that she had found him cheating via security footage recorded in the home they’d shared.

hmmm i see D Angelo Russell is trending… I actually liked his film. Thanks bro. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) March 30, 2016

Let’s see if Iggy Azalea has a successful comeback year, in both her career and her romantic life.