Ana Navarro of 'The View’ Once Revealed Why She ‘Never Eats' What Co-Host Joy Behar Cooks

On The View’s podcast Behind the Table, Ana Navarro once spilled the beans about her relationship with co-host Joy Behar. The duo’s Halloween-themed antics and memorable moments have been a source of amusement and inside jokes, shedding light on their unique on-screen bond, so when Navarro offered a humorous peak into their friendship, fans were delighted. During the podcast, Navarro and the show’s executive producer, Brian Teta, navigated through past Halloween costumes, where Navarro reminisced about a funny episode where Behar dressed up as the Evil Queen. At the same time, Navarro portrayed Snow White, prompting her to declare she’d never taste anything cooked by Behar.

Navarro, in a funny manner, revealed the reason behind her decision not to try Behar’s culinary skills: "That was when I was a contributor on The View, and Joy decided she wanted to be the evil queen, and I was the Snow White that she was poisoning, which is very in character... Which is why I never eat anything that Joy Behar gives me. Nothing. Not even the lasagna. I'm the only person who's never tasted the lasagna. I will not eat anything until somebody else tastes it and lives 24 hours to tell the story."

Their light-hearted conversation extended to last year’s Halloween costume controversy, where Navarro’s interest in portraying Charo from The Love Boat ignited a disagreement with Teta, who wanted her to dress up as Lucille Ball’s iconic character from I Love Lucy. "I said I wanted to be a Latina because there's not enough Latina representation," Navarro emphasized, advocating for diversity in costume choices. "My issue with it was that Charo wasn't really a character - she was a guest star on The Love Boat... Everybody else was acting as TV characters on TV shows that were on every week," Teta asserted.

According to the sources of The U.S. Sun, the discussion highlights their friendship and unique bonding on and off-screen. On another note, Navarro’s recent Halloween bash in Miami was eventually shut down by the police. Navarro revealed, "The cops came, and I offered the cop a cocktail. He declined. And then I said to him, 'Listen, I'm sorry. Take me to jail, but I'm not about to shut down a party with Carlos Vivas…and all these people." It added a humorous touch as she later flew to New York to shoot The View with her fellow co-hosts. The absence of her co-hosts at the Miami bash, including Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, added a speculative twist to the podcast, exemplifying the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the daytime talk show.

Navarro's anecdotes and playful disputes highlighted the lighter side of the show, demonstrating the fun camaraderie among the hosts and teasing insights into their off-screen interactions. The podcast provided an engaging look into the entertaining dynamics shared by Navarro and her co-hosts on The View.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on November 1, 2023. It has since been updated.