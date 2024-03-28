Inside Ivanka Trump's Grandmom Maria Zelnková's 97th Birthday Party in Miami

Ivanka Trump honored her grandmother Marie Zelnková, whom she affectionately calls "Grandma Babi," on her 97th birthday. The former senior adviser for the White House posted pictures of her family's celebration of the occasion at their Miami, Florida, home on Instagram.

The images also showcased Arabella, Joseph, Theodore Kushner, Ivanka's three kids, and her husband Jared Kushner. Ivanka, whose mother Ivana Trump passed away last year, revealed that her maternal grandmother has been living in her luxury condo for some time.

The former first daughter wrote a sweet message along with the birthday post, "Last week we celebrated my Grandma Babi's 97th birthday. We’re so lucky to have Babi living with us in Miami these last couple of years ~ I’m thankful for every lesson, every story, and every game night where she still destroys us all at Jenga! It's the simple moments together that define the richness of life. I cherish every second!"

In the first image, Ivanka is posing beside Grandma, sitting in her wheelchair. Ivanka is smiling for the camera while tilting her head toward her grandmother and wearing her blonde hair loose over her shoulders. Her dining room, which was decorated with pink balloons of various sizes for the family celebration, is where the photo was taken. The business tycoon posed barefoot in a stunning yellow sundress, while Babi matched the joyous setting in a pink cardigan sweater and immaculate white slacks.

Joseph, 9, and Theo, 7, were dressed in matching white polos and khaki pants, while Jared, 42, was sporting a white T-shirt, a slate-gray cardigan sweater, and white sneakers. Arabella, 12, resembles her mother in every way. She wore a black outfit and had her light brown hair tied back. All three of the kids are barefoot, like Ivanka.

Theo is seen in one picture helping his mother hold Babi's cake. In another, the children are squeezing their great-grandmother tight into a cozy hug. Ivanka wrapped up the photo carousel with a close-up photograph of her grandmother's decadent birthday cake.

The cake had an adorable message written with dark pink frosting, "Happy 97th Birthday Babi." Ivanka also shared some nostalgic photos on her Instagram Stories. In one throwback picture, a little Ivanka is playing piano with her mother, brothers, and grandmom. In another one, she is posing with her grandmother while basking in the sun on a patio.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library

Ivanka paid homage to her grandmother Babi less than three months after she observed the passing of her mother's first anniversary. Ivana was discovered dead in her New York home on July 14, 2022, at the age of 73. She had fallen down the stairs and suffered blunt impact injuries. As per Hola, ever since her father, Donald Trump left the government in 2021, Ivanka and her family have been residing in Florida.

While she was an advisor to her father during his term as president, Trump had previously claimed that going ahead Ivanka does not plan on being “involved in politics.” “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she had told Fox News Digital in 2022. “I do not plan to be involved in politics.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 11, 2023. It has since been updated.