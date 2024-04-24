Repeat Episodes of 'The View' Aired While Hosts Take Off on Vacay, Leaving Viewers Really Infuriated

Rerun episodes of the popular talk show, The View, aired on Monday and this will continue throughout the week as cohosts Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sunny Hostin are all on spring vacation until April 29. Instead of a fresh show airing on April 22, an old one from February with guest Jennifer Lopez aired.

The Behind The Table podcast for the program will also cease operations, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. This week's programs will include encores with Valerie Bertinelli (April 25), Ice-T and Jim Sciutto (April 24), Damian and Elizabeth Hurley (April 26), and Tamron Hall (April 23). The fact that their beloved daily program will be absent for a week infuriated some fans of The View. One fan commented on X, "What a gig these women have. More vacation days than you can count." Another user asked, "Is #TheView on break this week?" A third replied, "I’m wondering myself. Is today a holiday that we don’t know about? It’s Earth day but." An additional reply stated, "Bummer, yes." A fourth added, "Wait…. Today’s a freakin repeat from February?! #TheView."

The hosts are taking advantage of their one-week holiday by relaxing and updating their fan base on Instagram. Ana Navarro posted a picture from her Florida house on Sunday. She sat with her brother-in-law and husband, Al Cardenas, and her puppy, Cha Cha, in her arms. She wrote the caption, "My husband, my puppy and my best friend," with three red hearts. Farah Griffin had her break abroad in the meantime. The new host shared a picture of herself in front of a boat dock on Monday. The following picture showed Griffin's husband, Justin, grinning as he stood under an archway. The View presenter then started showing off pictures of Italian rivers, houses, and gardens. Additionally, she and Justin took a photo close to a body of water. Griffin shared a picture of the pair on Sunday, indicating that they had taken a weekend trip to Venice.

Haines decided to spend her break with her family at home. She shared a family picture along with the caption, "Iowa will always be my home for so many reasons." Many began to wonder whether there would be any changes in the cast when they saw that the panelists were not broadcasting the program live. Rumor has it that Goldberg, the moderator and longtime host, will retire this year. Goldberg seemed exhausted on the Wednesday, April 17 program of last week. She seemed to be less lively than usual, according to a source, which raised additional worries that she would be departing the talk show soon. As reported by The Sun, the insider said, "Whoopi walked into the room with slouchy pink overalls, a white dress shirt and clog shoes. She was very underdressed compared to the other hosts who were wearing dresses or pencil skirts. She was slouching and rested her head on her hand at times. After she was done reading her note cards, she would rip them up into pieces and hand them to a crew member, which is something the other co-hosts weren't doing."