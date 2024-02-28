Wendy Williams’ Temporary Guardian Files Lawsuit Against ‘Lifetime’ To Stop Airing Documentary

Wendy Williams' temporary guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, filed a sealed suit against the Lifetime network earlier this week, according to court filings.

Morrissey appears to be requesting an order to show cause for an injunction as well as a temporary restraining order, but the specifics of the action are still under seal, per All About The Tea.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

Morrissey filed the lawsuit under seal on February 22, two days before the scheduled debut of Where Is Wendy Williams?, a new Lifetime documentary that delves into Williams' life while she is under guardianship, per PEOPLE. "The new lawsuit appears to be filed as an attempt to prohibit the airing of the upcoming documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?" an insider close to information about the case revealed to PEOPLE.

The filing of a restraining order implies a possible purpose to block the distribution of the documentary or any associated endeavor, even though the precise cause for the case is still sealed. A hearing has been set for next week to decide whether or not the records should stay secret. Nonetheless, a court may make a ruling sooner rather than later in light of the documentary's impending release.

"Wendy's attorneys and the guardianship attorneys were consulted and signed off on" the film, Mark Ford, the documentary's executive producer, told PEOPLE as he spoke to the outlet for a cover story about Williams.

"They were aware of the filming all the way through. So, we did go by the book and get all the permissions that we needed to get. We went into this film thinking it was one thing, and the truth turned out to be another. Once we started seeing the truth of the situation, we couldn't ignore it. And the film had to go in the direction of the truth," Ford explained to the outlet.

Wendy Williams’ former attorney is SPEAKING OUT after the documentary ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ aired this week. He claims that he has been threatened to not speak and her son Kevin has not been allowed to see her. The former attorney says that Wendy was getting better and in 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Z3ZYBOxDt2 — Heard It Here Radio (@HeardItHereLive) February 24, 2024

In the documentary, Williams says that money has been stolen from her by her guardian, who is not identified in the movie. The filmmakers claim she didn't offer any proof. Filming for the Lifetime documentary started back in August 2022, intending to follow Williams' return as she was ready to start a new podcast.

When the team met her, Williams was diagnosed with Graves disease, an autoimmune ailment that can cause bulging eyes, and lymphedema, a condition that causes swelling in her feet. She was also struggling with alcohol addiction. In April 2023, the documentary team concluded its shooting of Williams. She went into a facility that month to receive treatment for what her family had been informed were “cognitive issues.”

Her son Kevin Hunter Jr. claims in the documentary that he received the diagnosis from physicians. In the movie, Kevin Jr. says, “Because she was drinking, I think they said it was alcohol-induced dementia.” Since receiving her diagnosis last year, the condition has “already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life,” but remains “appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”