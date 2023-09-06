'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Has Filed a Restraining Order Against Her Mother Barbara

Jenelle Evans recently said that her mother, who had custody of her son Jace, caused her "emotional distress." Recently, The Sun confirmed that the former Teen Mom 2 actress has indeed sought a restraining order against her mother. On September 1st, Jenelle obtained the protection order, and Barb was informed of this fact soon afterward. The outlet also revealed that the restraining order was not formally served on Barbara until Tuesday.

Initially, Jenelle sought a domestic violence protection order against her mother, according to court documents. Due to the urgency of the situation, Jenelle asked that the court issue this restraining order ex parte, setting a hearing date within 10 days. However, the court ruled against Jenelle. Following this, Jenelle sought a civil restraining order, claiming that Barb's statements to TMZ last month about her and Jace had caused "emotional distress" to her and the children.

Last month, Jenelle's mother, Barbara, expressed concern to TMZ about Jace, who has been living on Jenelle's little piece of swampy paradise, The Land, since March. Later, Jenelle took to social media to announce that she had "cut off" her mother once again. Barbara stated to the outlet that since Jace moved in with Jenelle, the ousted Teen Mom 2 star has stopped providing the 14-year-old with his ADHD medicine. Jace's visits to the behavior specialist have been discontinued, according to what Barb claimed.

As the outlet reported, Barbara believes Jace's latest attempt to abscond from school occurred because he was not under the care of his behaviorist and was not taking his medicine. In addition, Barbara corroborated Ashley's prior claim that the actual reason she returned Jace to Jenelle was because he had gotten too much for her to manage. Jenelle, who the publication spoke to for the article, also refuted Babs' claim that Jace hasn't seen his behavior therapist. She added, "Barbara has not been in contact with Jace since Monday. I have cut off contact with her as of 3 weeks ago. Barbara doesn’t have any idea what is going on inside my home. Jace had a therapist appointment today on Zoom at 10:30 am… she hasn’t even attempted to speak to Jace directly."

Jenelle then continued to criticize her mom on social media. She urged her followers in her post not to trust Barbara. She jotted down, "Cut my own mother off again, and she has to keep going with the articles. Doesn’t call to check up, doesn’t ask me how he is, but talks to TMZ to give updates she knows nothing about. Please do not believe anything my mother is saying to the media at this time. The truth will prevail and I’ll soon tell you when the time is right."

Jenelle's son, Jace, disappeared twice within a few months after being returned to her care. The police began looking for him when he failed to show up to school on August 15. A few hours after Jace was reported missing, he was located and was "safe," according to a Facebook post from the police. On August 28, Jace once again vanished after leaving his house. The youngster was swiftly discovered thanks to police intervention. He was found at a gas station near his house.

