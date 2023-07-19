'Sister Wives' Kody Brown And Robyn Brown Seemingly Absent From Daughter Gwendlyn's Wedding

The members of the Brown family of TLC's Sisters Wives' have had strained relationships with each other. But fans couldn't help but wonder if Gwendlyn Brown, daughter of Kody and Christine Brown, didn't even invite her father to her wedding. The TLC parent seemed 'illusive' from the ceremony.

Gwendlyn shared the images of her wedding on her Instagram account, and the initial pictures didn't show the polygamous patriarch and his wife in attendance. And fans also wondered if his remaining wives attended the celebration, reported In Touch Weekly.

Recently, Gwendlyn officially married her fiancee Beatriz Queiroz. While the father, Kody, didn't appear to pose for pictures with the happy couple and the guests, hawk-eyed fans spotted the polygamous patriarch sitting in the background on a sofa in a snap posted by the 51-year-old mom Christine on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kody's other wife, Robyn, made a blurry appearance with her daughter Ariella Brown on her lap, sitting in a far corner. Initially, fans were unsure if Robyn was in attendance because she was noticeably absent from the group photos posted by other family members.

Gwen's sister Mykelti Brown wished the newlyweds on her social media on Sunday, July 16, 2023, with a caption, "CONGRATULATIONS GWEN & BEA. What a wonderful night with family. Celebrating you two and your awesome journey together makes me so happy."

Mykelti's Instagram post showed a large group photo of the family with the newlyweds. The image had Mom Christine with her fiance David Woolley, along with Janelle Brown and a majority of their children in attendance. Fellow Sister Wives star Meri Brown was not featured in the picture with the family.

However, The 54-year-old father and Robyn's five children didn't appear in any of the group photos from the family function. But fans could spot a woman that 'looked like' Robyn in the background. A fan, @ouiser125, questioned, "Was that Robyn sitting on the couch with a child in her lap?"

Another fan, @solesito04, echoed, "Is that Robyn in the back?? So glad everyone is there for your special day!!" @raeraynerae remarked, "See Robyn in the back sitting. Hopefully, your dad came too. Congrats."

Apart from Robyn's presence, fans also noticed Gwen's brother, Paedon Brown's absence from the pictures, with whom she's had a publicly strained relationship. Apparently, months before she tied the knot with Queiroz, Gwen revealed her father wouldn't be walking her down the aisle.

"I was thinking of just walking myself down the aisle, but now that I am actually thinking about it, that's actually kind of adorable," she said about the possibility of walking with her brother Logan Brown, in the April 2023's YouTube Q&A. She added, "So I am definitely going to consider it because that's so cute having my brother."

Growing up, Gwen had always considered her elder brother Logan – whom Kody shares with ex-wife Janelle, a father figure in her life. She confessed, "As a kid, whenever we went to dances, like father-daughter [dances], all of the girls would choose my dad, and I had a tendency to choose Logan to represent my father because I wanted my little special moment."

