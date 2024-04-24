How the ‘Friends’ Cast Will Celebrate ‘Bittersweet’ 20th Anniversary of Show Without Matthew Perry

As the 20th anniversary of the Friends finale approaches, the cast of the beloved sitcom is preparing to commemorate the milestone in a 'bittersweet' manner, without their late co-star Matthew Perry. The six original cast members, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Perry, had a special bond both on and off the screen. In April 2021, the cast reunited for a highly anticipated special at Warner Bros. Studio lot in Los Angeles. Despite nearly two decades since their last episode together, their chemistry remained palpable as they reminisced about their time on the classic show.

Tragically, in October last year, the iconic group was shattered by the untimely passing of Perry at the age of 54. His death left a significant void, specifically as the cast approached the 20th anniversary of the show’s finale, which accumulated massive viewership in 2004. Obviously, many fans have been wondering how the cast will celebrate their show now that a major member has passed away.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Hume Kennerly

In an update, an insider revealed, “The prospect of having a reunion or a formal get-together without Matthew is bittersweet. There will be a huge void, [But] they know Matthew would’ve wanted them to carry on and celebrate the show. So that’s very much on their minds as they move forward,” as reported by US Weekly.

All the cast members were deeply impacted when news of Perry's demise first broke. Aniston, deeply impacted by Perry’s passing expressed her grief in an Instagram post, where she wrote, “Oh boy, this one has cut deep. [Perry] was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us.” An insider close to her revealed, “She was in pieces for months. Even now it’s something she finds difficult to reconcile.” Other cast mates also shared their ongoing sense of missing Perry.

The source further revealed, “Matthew’s death reminded them how precious life is and the importance of catching up with each other more frequently. It underlined the unbreakable bond they share and the need to look out for each other. They check in with one another frequently. They talk via group chats as well as one-on-ones. Jen and Courteney are in constant contact, and they’re both close with Lisa too,” as reported by Daily Mail.

Perry's legacy extends beyond the screen, as evidenced by the launch of the Matthew Perry Foundation, dedicated to supporting individuals battling addiction—a cause close to Perry's heart. His castmates continue to honor his values and message, ensuring that his memory remains alive in their hearts and in the lives he touched.

The source revealed, “They will most certainly be commemorating it somehow. For all their individual successes after Friends, nothing else comes even close to that experience. They continue to look back on it with a huge amount of love, and of course, they’ll be giving Matthew credit for everything he contributed. They’re committed to upholding Matthew’s values and spreading his message. So while they miss him terribly, they take comfort in knowing they got to share so much of their lives with such a special human being.”