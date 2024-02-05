Wendy Williams Addresses Financial Woes and Alcohol Addiction in New Video: “I Have No Money”

Wendy Williams, a former talk show presenter and famous writer, is returning with a documentary series called Where Is Wendy Williams? The renowned television personality candidly abuses alcohol and sobs while discussing the financial hardships she has faced due to being placed under guardianship in the recently released teaser, which was posted on Lifetime TV's social media accounts. "I have no money, " Williams can be seen breaking down in the official trailer, "And let me tell you something, if it happens to me, it can happen to you."

"Since I was six years old, all I wanted was to be famous," amidst screams from her devoted followers and behind-the-scenes video from her talk show, Williams acknowledges in a voiceover. As per Page Six, in the documentary, she is accompanied by her sister Wanda, her son Kevin Hunter Jr., and other family members as they struggle to not only assist her recover financially but also physically. The video goes on to show off more of Williams' accomplishments, such as getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and entertaining people in "their living rooms every single day for 12 years."

In another scene with Kevin Hunter Jr. the Wendy Williams Talk Show host reveals, "I want to be back on television." "My mom has done a great job making it seem like everything is OK always, but in reality, there's something wrong going on," Hunter later admits in a confessional sequence. “We all make choices in life,” her sister Wanda can be seen supporting. “We all go through our challenges. She’s still a person.” She continues, “We are her family,” Wanda says as she chokes back tears, “and you tell me that I’m not capable of taking care of my sister. What would you do? What should I do?” When one of the producers inquires if she has "seen a neurologist," Williams can be seen replying, "To find out if I'm crazy? Mhmm."

As per People, Williams is shown on stage needing pauses to sit down and assistance standing; a family member remarks, "She was put in front of a judge and given a guardian" when her ailments became too much. "That was when they took her away from us," he adds. In another scene the TV personality leans back in her chair during a confessional and sobs as she tightly grasps a throw pillow, her family remembering their attempts to assist her as she "cried for help." "My mom, she always talks about how she wants to work, but I feel as though she's worked enough," her son Hunter adds towards the end.

"She has people around her that are 'yes people' and allowing this to continue." "I feel like the guardian has not done a good job of protecting my mom," Williams' son concludes. Wendy Williams is where? debuts on Lifetime on February 24. The second portion will air the following day.