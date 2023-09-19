The Kardashian-Jenner clan is no stranger to the glamor world, money, or controversy. Famous for their reality TV show, fashion lines, and savvy ventures, the family has built a kingdom on their name. However, even the most popular endeavors can hit hurdles, and Kris Jenner, the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty matriarch, faced a challenge when her talk show received poor ratings. In an effort to salvage her show’s reputation, Kris reportedly resorted to an unconventional tactic, bribing a New York Post writer for a better review.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Kris Jenner’s show initially struggled with negative ratings and an indifferent following, but Kris was determined to turn the story around. According to reports from the New York Post, Kris took matters into her own hands by trying to pay for a more amicable review. The alleged bribery involved sending a $325 Tiffany pen to a writer at the publication who had given her show a less-than-glitzy rating. Along with the bougie pen, Kris attached a simple note requesting a better review in the near future.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

Unfortunately, this unforeseen gesture did not go over as planned. The writer, on the other hand, rather than being influenced by the luxurious gift, took offense at the attempt to dominate their opinion through bribery and chose to deny the request. The incident ignited a humorous response, with the writer poking fun at Kris’ unconventional approach. In a witty retort, the writer bantered about the potential consequences of accepting any bribe, joking that they didn’t want to appear "fat" in front of Kris by using that bougie pen. The amusing response emphasized the absurdity of the situation and the writer’s refusal to compromise their professional integrity.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

According to Screenrant, not only this but the writer went on to share the peculiar details of this absurd encounter, recounting the arrival of a messenger bearing not only the expensive Tiffany pen but also a dozen Magnolia cupcakes. In spite of the tempting treats, the writer remained devoted to their commitment to journalistic integrity. Kris’ ill-conceived notion to sway the writer’s opinion with an expensive and luxury pen raised questions about the ethics of such actions. It also highlighted the challenges faced by celebrities when dealing with unfavorable reviews and criticism in the media. The incident serves as a consistent reminder that journalists and writers maintain their independence and objectivity, refusing to be influenced by gifts or favors from the subjects they cover. Kris’ inappropriate effort to improve her show’s rating with a single pen serves as a precautionary measure about the significance of respecting the integrity of the media and the ethical principles that guide journalism.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Vespa

The incident shed light on the classification between celebrity and the realm of journalism, where equality and truth are prominent and primary. Kris’ attempt to "buy" a better review may have been met with humor and skepticism, but it also underscored the enduring commitment of journalists to maintain their professional integrity and provide unbiased reporting. In the realm of entertainment and fame, where images are carefully knitted, Kris’ failed bribery act serves as a reminder that some things, like the credibility of the media, are not for sale, even for the price of a Tiffany pen.

