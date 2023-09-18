Caitlyn Jenner will soon be appearing on Sky and Now TV's new three-part series House of Kardashian. With previously unheard details on well-known scandals inside the renowned family, the docuseries is all set to examine the luxe world of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Due to certain stunning revelations made by Caitlyn, the 41-second trailer clip that was posted on YouTube has already garnered attention. The 73-year-old ex-Olympian can be heard saying of her famous family: "You're kind of in one of two camps: I wanna talk about them or they've ruined the world." She can then be seen closing her eyes and saying, "Oh my god. Anyway, here we go." Kim Kardashian becomes the target of a jab from Jenner later in the teaser, who can be heard saying, "Kimberly calculated from the very beginning: 'How do I become famous?'"

Caitlyn was also asked at a point in the trailer, "What was it like working with your wife?" referring to her ex-Kris Jenner. To which she merely laughed without saying anything. The famed family's long-time friend Joe Francis, also claimed that Kim's sex tape in 2017 was a "means to an end" and a way to "create a controversy". The trailer also included a ton of old footage of the family over time, which played with an unidentified voiceover reading: "Kris wanted to be more than just a housewife".

The contentious Sky series is all set to explore whether the Kardashians serve as role models for their countless admirers or are just typical reality stars. An insider exclusively told the US Sun: "Millions of fans see the Kardashians as people to aspire to be like, but this new program will unpack whether these women are just selling a superficial fairytale." The insider continued, "Caitlyn could rock the boat with the Kardashians by agreeing to sign up to the series just with the suggestion that the family is full of untalented and morally bankrupt reality stars."She's due to give an exclusive interview and offer up her insight from an insider's perspective, alongside never before seen footage of the Kardashians," the insider added.

However, this is not the first time Caitlyn has stirred the wrath of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. In 2017, Caitlyn added to the family's strife by publishing her frank memoir, The Secrets of My Life. She discussed her relationship with Khloe in the book, saying that it was strained. The eldest Kardashian daughter, according to her, was having trouble with Caitlyn's coming out as transgender. "Khloe has the hardest time with it," she wrote at the time. "It is something Khloe and I should talk about privately, as we have on many occasions on other sensitive subjects. But we have not, although I have tried. We have not been the same since."Additionally, Jenner had asserted that throughout their marriage, Kris was in charge of and managed her finances. On their reality TV shows, the Kardashian family had responded to Caitlyn mentioning them in her book. Back then, Kris had slammed her ex as "very mean-spirited" and called the memoir "inaccurate."

As per the Mirror, Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factual at Sky stated, "Whether you like, loathe or are indifferent to the Kardashians, you cannot deny the family's grip on popular culture and influence on society. The story behind how these women redefined the word 'dynasty', all whilst our attitude to celebrity, race, and women has changed, is inspiring, thought-provoking, and tells us so much about ourselves." On October 8, the series is scheduled to premiere on Sky Documentaries and the streaming service Now TV in the UK.

