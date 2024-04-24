When Matt Damon Said Donald Trump 'Bullied' his Way into 'Home Alone 2' and Other Films

Home Alone is a classic Christmas movie that is filled with some good old cheer, a little bit of mischief, and some heart-melting moments. The film features a young Macaulay Culkin who played the role of Kevin Mcallister who was ‘home alone’ during Christmas. This critically acclaimed blockbuster earned a sequel given its overwhelming success.

While the overall plot remained the same, the slight twist was instead of being at his home, the young lad is now alone in New York where briefly he resides at the ‘Plaza Hotel’.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Like the prequel, this film too had heaps of laughter with brilliant acting skills throughout. But it also featured the former US President Donald Trump. Matt Damon once talked about the way Trump practically bullied his way into this film and many others in the past.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Peter Kramer

According to a 2017 article by The Hollywood Reporter, We Bought A Zoo actor Matt Damon discussed Trump’s brief cameo in the film followed by the bizarre terms and conditions that would apply if one wanted to film in his buildings. Back then, Trump owned the extravagant and luxurious Plaza Hotel as per The Trump Organization website. “If you wanted to shoot in one of his buildings, you had to write him in a part,” claimed Damon as he recollected.

He recalled another not-so-known movie that Trump briefly appeared in. “Martin Brest had to write something in Scent of a Woman - and the whole crew was in on it,” remembered Damon. Furthermore, he notes the utter waste of time while filming with Trump was involved. “You have to waste an hour of your day with a bull**** shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, ‘Hello, Mr. Trump!’ - you had to call him by name - and then he exits,” Damon noted in irritation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Archive Photos

Nonetheless, regardless of getting footage featuring Trump, Damon claimed that it was later cut from the movie and insinuated that it was a regular method followed when Trump was involved. He fondly referred to Home Alone 2: Lost In New York as he mentioned, “I guess in Home Alone 2, they left it in.” Like Damon, the director of the film - Chris Columbus discussed the twice-impeached former President’s appearance in the movie.

As per a 2020 article by Insider, Columbus mentioned the same rules as Damon mentioned, but he explained why he didn’t cut Trump out of the movie. “When we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on the screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience."

The famous scene featured a bewildered Culkin searching for directions to the Plaza Hote. That’s when he bumps into Trump who in the movie appeared to be in a rush to elsewhere. Regardless, he does stop and help Culkin with the directions and swiftly walks away.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 11, 2023. It has since been updated.