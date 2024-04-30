Swifties Are Stunned by Travis Kelce’s Recent Surprise and Equally Kind Gesture Toward Taylor Swift

Swifties are going gaga over NFL star footballer, Travis Kelce's recent gesture for his girlfriend Taylor Swift. During Saturday night's Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic charity gala in Las Vegas, attendees, particularly fans of Swift, were once more struck by Kelce's sincere admiration and respect for the pop star, according to Marca.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

At the auction event, hosted by Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, there was a notable moment when Kelce unexpectedly included tickets to Swift's Eras Tour in the lineup. His description of Swift grabbed the audience's attention as well as that of her fans online. Kelce took the stage late in the evening and initiated bidding for four tickets to Swift's upcoming shows in Indianapolis, Miami, or New Orleans. The bidding climbed into five figures, reaching a substantial amount for the winning bid.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

"I was just talking to my significant other, and we might have one other alternate item that wasn't on the docket," Kelce said. As expected, Swifties took to social media to respond to the endearing term 'significant other,' underscoring the profound influence the chart-topping artist has had on the life of the Kansas City Chiefs star since they started dating last year. One user on X described their relationship as a 'modern-day love story' and even foresaw them having two children together someday. Another fan noted Swift's transition into her 'wife and girlfriend era', while there was speculation among others about a potential engagement for the couple shortly. User @travellover28 wrote, "It is like the modern-day love story. They are going to get married & have at least 2 kids." Another user, @ydalydaj said, "Others were cheering when he says “my significant other."

Taylor Swift with her SIGNIFICANT OTHEr

Travis Kelce with his SIGNIFICANT OTHER pic.twitter.com/UCioUqyQ1V — sarah ⸆⸉ (@reqnights) April 28, 2024

During his offseason, Kelce is savoring some downtime while the Chiefs recently concluded a draft that received Mahomes' stamp of approval. In a crowded ballroom, Kelce impressively caught a pass from Mahomes with one hand, eliciting applause from the audience. A month ago, Swift fans were stirred up by Kelce's playful comments, sparking speculation about an engagement. On the March 20 episode of the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast, the NFL player made a lighthearted analogy between NBA player Victor Wembanyama and a laboratory-grown diamond. According to Glamour, when Jason Kelce pondered the possibility of lab-grown humans in the future, Travis humorously remarked, "Can’t wait ’til I make one."

“I WAS JUST TALKING TO MY SIGNIFICANT OTHER!!” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jJiPLQAYHu — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) April 28, 2024

Later on the podcast, Jason quickly stepped in to warn Travis about potentially stirring up speculation. He urged his brother, "Do not do this. Do not give any more conspiracy theorists anything else to latch onto, please." Nevertheless, fans of Swift promptly shared the amusing clip on social media. Later that month, Kelce and Swift enjoyed a private retreat to the Bahamas. Sources also suggest suggest, the celebrity couple discussed their future as they spent quality time together.